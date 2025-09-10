Gozney’s new Dome pizza oven is supersized, hybrid fuelled and seriously attractive

QUICK SUMMARY Gozney has announced the Dome Gen 2 pizza oven series. Gozney’s new Dome (Gen 2) and Dome XL (Gen 2) have a bigger internal size, a new rolling flame and can cook using wood, gas and charcoal.

Calling all pizza lovers! Gozney has just announced its new Dome Gen 2 Series, and they might be the brand’s best pizza ovens yet. Based on the original Dome design and power, the new Dome Gen 2 line-up is up to 90% larger than its predecessor, and can cook pizzas and other foods using wood, gas and charcoal.

Despite its many collections, including Arc and Roccbox, Gozney is best known for its Dome pizza oven, thanks to its distinct design and unparalleled performance – see our Gozney Dome review for more details. The Dome was originally launched in 2021, and now four years later, the brand is upgrading it with new cooking and design features.

In the new Gozney Dome Gen 2 Series are two models or sizes – the Dome (Gen 2) and the Dome XL (Gen 2). Designed for both home cooks and professional chefs, the Dome Gen 2 Series is versatile, supersized and powerfully precise.

While the Dome Gen 2 Series has similar looks to the OG Dome, the new sizes are now up to 90% larger internally. The pizza ovens can cook a huge 18-inch pizza, multiple pizzas at the same time, and even a full roast, meaning pizza parties just got a lot quicker and easier.

Previously, the Dome could cook with wood fire or gas, but the Dome Gen 2 Series is a hybrid fuel pizza oven which can cook food using wood, gas or charcoal, depending on the flavour and speed you want. The pizza ovens use a new rolling lateral burner that simulates wood fire flames using gas, so you get the best of both worlds.

The flame of the Dome Gen 2 Series is easy to adjust in increments from low to high, so you always have a consistent heat inside. The pizza ovens have a booster button for big rolling flames, and a wood fire control kit that allows for precise airflow for all fuel types.

Speaking of precision, the new Dome Gen 2 Series comes with embedded sensors that track the air and stone temperature of the pizza ovens. The built-in digital console is easy to use with a dial and touch controls, and there are two meat probes connected to the pizza ovens to read internal temperatures of meats, fish and more.