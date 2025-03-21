Vitamix launches its most premium blender yet – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY Vitamix launches the Ascent X series, its most powerful and premium blenders yet. Featuring four different blenders, the Vitamix Ascent X blenders have digital displays, 48-ounce containers and up to 10 recipe settings to choose from.

Vitamix has launched its most powerful and premium blenders yet. The new Ascent X features four different models and has had a complete redesign, giving the blenders a more intuitive and stylish look while offering impressive speeds and functions.

Vitamix is well known for its collection of best blenders , including hand blenders and food processors. Its Ascent line-up was originally launched in 2016 and became the brand’s first ever smart blender. The Ascent blenders introduced Vitamix’s new SmartSystem which used Bluetooth technology and NFC to connect to accessories and detect containers.

Off the back of this success, Vitamix has more recently introduced the Ascent X series which reimagines the original Ascent’s design and makes it more premium – if that was even possible. As Vitamix’s new premium collection, the Ascent X series is far from cheap, but they could be the only blenders you’ll ever need.

The Vitamix Ascent X series is made up of four models: the X2, X3, X4 and X5. As you'd expect, the collection gets more advanced and expensive as the number gets higher, so you can choose the entry-level option for more basic needs or go all out with the luxury option for the ultimate blending experience.

All Ascent X blenders have a digital display, 48-ounce containers, tamper storage and self-cleaning programmes. Starting with the X2, this model is the most simple and affordable option, and it differs from the others with its physical switch controls. It has three recipe settings – smoothies, frozen desserts and soups – and comes in four different colours which is more than the other models in the range.

Next up is the Ascent X3. Same as the X2, the X3 has three recipe settings but it’s a step up with its touch button controls. Up from there, the Ascent X4 goes up to five recipes, with the introduction of frozen cocktails and dips and spreads. It also has a 15 second program which extends your blend for 15 seconds if you need more blending time and power.

Finally, the Vitamix Ascent X5 is the most premium option in the line-up. It has the same features as the others but comes with 10 recipe settings – smoothie bowl, frappe, nut butters, spice grinding and non-dairy milks. It could definitely be the only blender you could ever need and its premium shell design is high quality and robust, so it could last a long time.

