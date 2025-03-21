Vitamix launches its most premium blender yet – but it’ll cost you
Vitamix launches a new line-up of Ascent blenders
QUICK SUMMARY
Vitamix launches the Ascent X series, its most powerful and premium blenders yet.
Featuring four different blenders, the Vitamix Ascent X blenders have digital displays, 48-ounce containers and up to 10 recipe settings to choose from.
Vitamix has launched its most powerful and premium blenders yet. The new Ascent X features four different models and has had a complete redesign, giving the blenders a more intuitive and stylish look while offering impressive speeds and functions.
Vitamix is well known for its collection of best blenders, including hand blenders and food processors. Its Ascent line-up was originally launched in 2016 and became the brand’s first ever smart blender. The Ascent blenders introduced Vitamix’s new SmartSystem which used Bluetooth technology and NFC to connect to accessories and detect containers.
Off the back of this success, Vitamix has more recently introduced the Ascent X series which reimagines the original Ascent’s design and makes it more premium – if that was even possible. As Vitamix’s new premium collection, the Ascent X series is far from cheap, but they could be the only blenders you’ll ever need.
The Vitamix Ascent X series is made up of four models: the X2, X3, X4 and X5. As you'd expect, the collection gets more advanced and expensive as the number gets higher, so you can choose the entry-level option for more basic needs or go all out with the luxury option for the ultimate blending experience.
All Ascent X blenders have a digital display, 48-ounce containers, tamper storage and self-cleaning programmes. Starting with the X2, this model is the most simple and affordable option, and it differs from the others with its physical switch controls. It has three recipe settings – smoothies, frozen desserts and soups – and comes in four different colours which is more than the other models in the range.
Next up is the Ascent X3. Same as the X2, the X3 has three recipe settings but it’s a step up with its touch button controls. Up from there, the Ascent X4 goes up to five recipes, with the introduction of frozen cocktails and dips and spreads. It also has a 15 second program which extends your blend for 15 seconds if you need more blending time and power.
Finally, the Vitamix Ascent X5 is the most premium option in the line-up. It has the same features as the others but comes with 10 recipe settings – smoothie bowl, frappe, nut butters, spice grinding and non-dairy milks. It could definitely be the only blender you could ever need and its premium shell design is high quality and robust, so it could last a long time.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Vitamix Ascent X series is available to buy now at Vitamix and Amazon. The X2 is priced at £549.99 / $549.95, the X3 costs £649.99 / $649.95, the X4 is £699.99 / $699.95 and the X5 is the most expensive at £749.99 / $749.95.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
These 5-star hi-fi headphones shocked me with their unbelievable price
The Austrian Audio Hi-X20 are superb – and affordable too
By Simon Lucas Published
-
Think your outdoor gear is tough? Klattermusen’s new line says otherwise
The Swedish outdoor brand's new gear is no gimmicks, just pure performance
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Nutribullet takes on Ninja with its latest portable blender – and its best design yet
Nutribullet expands its blender line-up with new Flip blender
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Salter’s new Kuro Actifusion Blender could give the Ninja Blast a run for its money
Salter takes on Ninja with its new Kuro Actifusion blender – and it’s super affordable
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published