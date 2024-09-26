This Miele oven has a clever self-clean function that takes the stress out of cleaning

QUICK SUMMARY Miele’s latest oven range has a handy self-clean feature that makes cleaning your oven much less stressful. The Automatic HydroClean feature is available on the Miele DGC 7000 HC Pro Steam Ovens collection with pricing starting at £2,140.

Miele has announced its latest oven range that comes with a clever self-clean feature that cancels out the stress and elbow grease of cleaning your oven yourself. The Automatic HydroClean feature takes care of light, medium and heavy residue and is available on the 14 models that make up the Miele DGC 7000 HC Pro Steam Ovens range.

While air fryers and multi-cookers have somewhat made the best ovens obsolete, they’re the most capable appliances to cook with, especially if you’re cooking a large meal for multiple guests. But cleaning an oven is arguably the worst kitchen job ever, which explains why many people avoid doing it until the glass of the oven door is almost impossible to see through – no judgement, I’m definitely guilty of this.

But the Miele DGC 7000 HC Pro Steam Ovens range makes it much easier to clean them with its Automatic HydroClean feature. The self-cleaning fully automatic function works alongside the HydroCleaner detergent to remove dirt, grime and burnt-on food.

There are three HydroClean options available – level 1, 2 or 3 – which takes care of light, medium and heavy cleaning. Level 3 is the toughest cleaning setting and takes around four hours to complete, while the lighter options take between one and three hours.

To use the HydroClean function, the Miele DGC 7000 HC Pro Steam Ovens need little interaction from yourself. While you do have to remove internal racks, and remove dirt from the cavity ceiling, once you add the HydroCleaner detergent into the ovens filter and fill the water tank, the automatic cleaning cycle takes it from here.

(Image credit: Miele)

I’ve had some spectacular oven cleaning mishaps before – I used one of those foaming kits you can find in the supermarket, and let’s just say I almost ruined my kitchen floors with the muck that spilled out the door. But the Miele Automatic HydroClean feature works alongside the oven’s steam generators to evenly circulate the solution around the oven to remove stains while minimising too much foam or detergent residue.

Once the cycle is finished, you can wipe down any leftover residue before replacing everything back inside your oven. While I appreciate all the new smart features that ovens are being fitted with – like AI cameras to check in on the progress of your cooking – anything that makes cleaning an oven easier is more than appreciated.

