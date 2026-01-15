Ninja’s best portable blender just dropped to its lowest price – perfect for on-the-go healthy smoothies

The start of the year is full of resolutions surrounding health and wellness, which is why you typically see a lot of discounted appliances in the January sales . One of my favourite healthy breakfasts is a smoothie, and Ninja’s best portable blender and smoothie maker has just dropped to its lowest ever price.

Shop the Ninja Blast Max deal

Originally priced at £89.99, the Ninja Blast Max is now just £59.48, saving you 34% on this premium personal blender.

I test blenders for a living, and gave the Ninja Blast Max’s predecessor four stars in my Ninja Blast review . It’s also ranked as the best portable blender in our best blender guide, due to its light, versatile design, powerful blending and on-the-go accessories.

The Ninja Blast Max is the newer version of the Blast, as it features a more powerful motor and has three one-touch blending modes. It still has the same overall design which I loved from the Ninja Blast, and it comes with multiple blending cups with built-in blends, and storage and sipping lids for on-the-go use.

Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender: was £89.99 now £59.48 at Amazon Get 34% off the Ninja Blast Max in Amazon’s January sale. Weighing just 1.3kg, the Ninja Blast Max is easy to take with you to work, the gym, school and more. It has a rechargeable battery which lasts up to 25 blends, and if you take the motor base with you, you can easily and quickly blend while on the move to preserve the freshness of your ingredients. This deal is available in the cool grey and lavender colourways.

If it's a full-sized blender you’re after, the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender is also on sale and is now 40% off at Amazon. Ideal for healthy soups, sauces and smoothies, this blender has blend, blend max and crush modes and four speeds to choose from – more details below.