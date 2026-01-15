Ninja’s best portable blender just dropped to its lowest price – perfect for on-the-go healthy smoothies
A healthy smoothie maker for under £60? Yes please…
The start of the year is full of resolutions surrounding health and wellness, which is why you typically see a lot of discounted appliances in the January sales. One of my favourite healthy breakfasts is a smoothie, and Ninja’s best portable blender and smoothie maker has just dropped to its lowest ever price.
Originally priced at £89.99, the Ninja Blast Max is now just £59.48, saving you 34% on this premium personal blender.
I test blenders for a living, and gave the Ninja Blast Max’s predecessor four stars in my Ninja Blast review. It’s also ranked as the best portable blender in our best blender guide, due to its light, versatile design, powerful blending and on-the-go accessories.
The Ninja Blast Max is the newer version of the Blast, as it features a more powerful motor and has three one-touch blending modes. It still has the same overall design which I loved from the Ninja Blast, and it comes with multiple blending cups with built-in blends, and storage and sipping lids for on-the-go use.
Get 34% off the Ninja Blast Max in Amazon’s January sale. Weighing just 1.3kg, the Ninja Blast Max is easy to take with you to work, the gym, school and more. It has a rechargeable battery which lasts up to 25 blends, and if you take the motor base with you, you can easily and quickly blend while on the move to preserve the freshness of your ingredients. This deal is available in the cool grey and lavender colourways.
If it's a full-sized blender you’re after, the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender is also on sale and is now 40% off at Amazon. Ideal for healthy soups, sauces and smoothies, this blender has blend, blend max and crush modes and four speeds to choose from – more details below.
The Ninja 2-in-1 Blender is now 40% off at Amazon. This full-sized blender has a powerful 1200W motor and comes with a main 2.1-litre jug and lid. For travel-friendly drinks and storage, the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender comes with a 700ml cup and spout lid – and it’s now just £89.99.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.