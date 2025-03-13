LG’s new air conditioner directs air towards you – but it’s missing my favourite feature
LG launches the ArtCool AI Air and it’s packed full of clever sensors
QUICK SUMMARY
LG has debuted the ArtCool AI Air, its latest smart air conditioner. It differs from other ArtCool models but it uses sensors to adjust airflow and direct cooling air to specific people.
No pricing or availability has been announced yet.
LG has just announced a new addition to its ArtCool air conditioner collection. The new LG ArtCool AI Air has clever detection features that allow it to adjust the airflow and send cooling air in the direction of people’s positioning – but I think it’s missing out on one key feature that makes the ArtCool so… well, cool.
Powered by LG’s AI Core-Tech, the LG ArtCool AI Air is an advanced cooling and heating residential air conditioner that’s been given all the smarts. What’s most impressive about it is its detection features or AI Air mode that adjusts the strength of its airflow, as well as direction.
While in use and in real-time, the LG ArtCool AI Air will read the room’s layout and the position of the people within the room. When it does this, the LG ArtCool AI Air directs the airflow towards that person to provide cooling relief as they enter, walk around and sit in the room.
It’s been suggested that this detection feature could rely upon mmWave radar sensing to detect people as it’s incredibly sensitive. It’s even been suggested that the LG ArtCool AI Air could differentiate between people and other items that could be moving within the room, like plants that sway from the air con’s breeze.
Other detection features of the LG ArtCool AI Air include Window Open Detection that works to switch it to energy-saving mode when it detects a window is open or a sudden change in temperature.
As with many LG appliances, the LG ArtCool AI Air is compatible with the LG ThinQ which allows users to monitor and customise airflow settings and it offers an AI kW manager which lets you monitor power consumption and set limits to help keep costs down. It also has a Sleep Timer+ function that regulates the temperature in the bedroom to help you sleep better.
While the detection features of the LG ArtCool AI Air is seriously impressive, it’s the design that I’m let down by. Previous models in the LG ArtCool range are designed to blend into the background, and come with art covers so you can take advantage of good air conditioning while looking at a nice painting rather than an unsightly box unit.
But unfortunately, the LG ArtCool AI Air doesn’t have this design. Instead, it looks like a regular air conditioner unit with a black mirror glass finish. As of writing, no pricing or availability of the LG ArtCool AI Air has been announced.
