Dualit gives its Classic toasters a matte black upgrade – and I want them!
Dualit launches Stealth Edition versions of its Classic Toasters
QUICK SUMMARY
Dualit has extended its Classic Toasters range with a new design on its 2-slice and 4-slice models.
Exclusive to John Lewis and Dualit, the new Stealth Edition toasters are set to launch in March.
Dualit has upgraded its Classic Toasters collection with a stunning matte black design. Dramatically called the Stealth Edition, the new toasters are in keeping with 2025’s kitchen trends and will look the part paired with any kitchen aesthetic.
When it comes to buying the best toaster, you might not be as fussed about what it looks like compared to how well it toasts your bread. But these new Dualit toasters are easily the most stylish toasters I’ve ever seen and they have a cool name to match.
Part of Dualit’s Classic Toasters collection, the brand has extended the range with the Stealth Edition. Its two and four-slice toasters have been given a matte black finish and boast an impressive range of features, including customisable browsing controls and a huge toasting capacity.
For the perfect crisp and colour on your toast, the Stealth Edition of Dualit’s Classic Toasters have a mechanical timer and ejector lever that ensures your bread is toasted to your requirements. With energy-saving in mind, the toasters only toast the slot that’s full so you’re not wasting any electricity.
The Stealth Edition of the Classic Toasters have an impressive capacity. The two-slice toaster can toast up to 80 slices of bread an hour with its two slots, while the four-slice can cook up to 160 slices an hour. But it’s the new colourway that has us most excited.
This year’s kitchen trends are moving away from bright colours and indulging in more natural and monotone colours. Case in point: the Stealth Edition is all about matte black which is displayed on the main body of the toaster, as well as its timer, lever and other controls.
The Dualit branding is prominent on the side of the toasters, and the matte black offers a very subtle texture that adds more drama to your kitchen. I never thought I’d find a toaster so pretty, but here we are!
The new Stealth Edition of the Dualit Classic Toasters are expected to launch in March and will be exclusively available at Dualit and John Lewis.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
