This Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer dupe is now the cheapest it's ever been!

Cosori’s Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer dupe is now the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon!

September might seem like a strange time of year to buy an air fryer , but it’s actually one of the best months to find cheap deals on a new mini oven. This is mainly because students are heading back to school and office workers are in the office more often, so this month is dedicated to helping you save some extra cash.

With this in mind, the Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry – aka a Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer dupe – is now under £190, saving you £60 on this supersized air fryer.

Shop the Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry deal

Originally priced at £249.99, the Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry is now £189.99. Thanks to this 24% discount at Amazon, the Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry is now the cheapest it’s ever been so you won’t want to miss this deal.

The Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry looks very similar to the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, although the latter is more expensive at £269.99. At full price, the Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry is only £20 cheaper, but it’s now even more inexpensive due to this discounted price.

Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry: was £249.99 now £189.99 at Amazon Get the Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry for under £190 at Amazon. This supersized air fryer has a huge 10 litre capacity which you can use to cook as a single cooking zone or in two separate baskets. It has eight programmes to choose from, and it comes with two baking racks so you can further expand the air fryer’s capacity – if it wasn’t big enough already! Read more ▼

At T3, we’ve tested both the Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry and the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, and gave both of them four stars, respectively. If you’re looking for a good Ninja dupe, the Cosori Dual Air Fryer TwinFry is hard to beat and it has similar looks, features and capacity at a lower price.