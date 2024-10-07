These 5 best Ninja air fryer deals are actually worth buying this Prime Day

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is happening on 8th - 9th October, but the air fryer-obsessed will be happy to know that there are already huge discounts on air fryers and multi-cookers right now.

Ninja designs and manufactures some of the best air fryers you can find and for the second Prime Day 2024 sale, there’s up to 40% off Ninja air fryers, multi-cookers, knives, blenders, pans and much more.

I’ve tried my fair share of Ninja air fryers, and they’re arguably the easiest appliances to use. Not only do they make delicious food in record time without using much oil, but they’re incredibly cost-effective, from the initial purchase to the running costs.

To help you shop air fryers in the Amazon Prime Day sale, I’ve rounded five of the best Ninja air fryer deals you can find right now.

Ninja Air Fryer: was £99.99 , now £79 at Amazon

In the Prime Big Deals Day sale, this Ninja Air Fryer is discounted to under £80. It has a 3.8-litre capacity and cooks two-four portions at a time, making it an ideal air fryer for solo diners, university students and those with smaller kitchens. It can also be used to roast, reheat and dehydrate, alongside its air frying feature.

Ninja Foodi MAX Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer: was £249.99 , now £149 at Amazon

Save £100.99 on the Ninja Foodi MAX Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer in the Prime Day sale. This multi-cooker and air fryer has nine cooking functions, including air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, steam, bake/roast, grill, sear/saute, yoghurt and dehydrate. It also has a 7.5-litre capacity and cooks for up to six people at a time.

Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO: was £169.99 , now £129.99 at Amazon

Now under £130, the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO has six cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake, Max Crisp, reheat and dehydrate. It can reach up to 240°C to offer quick and healthy cooking, and it comes with an adjustable Crisper Plate so you can cook your food in layers. It’s available in Amazon’s limited edition Black and Copper colourway.

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker: was £229.99 , now £159.99 at Amazon

Get 30% off the Ninja Speedi in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This rapid cooker, air fryer and multi-cooker air fries, grills, steams, bakes and much more, and has a Speedi Meals function that makes full meals in just 15 minutes. See our five-star Ninja Speedi review for more details.

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker: was £309.99 , now £266 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker is now under £270 at Amazon. This multi-cooker and air fryer has air fryer, pressure cooker and combi-steam modes, the latter of which combines steam with convection power to create juicy and crispy food. Available in the limited edition Black and Copper colourway that’s exclusive to Amazon.