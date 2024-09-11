Ninja upgrades its Double Stack Air Fryer with a more compact size than before

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched a second version of its popular Double Stack Air Fryer. The new model has a smaller capacity and more compact size, although it still can cook a huge amount of food. The Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer SL300UK is available to buy for £229.99 / $199.99.

Ninja has just announced a new version of its popular Double Stack Air Fryer – and it’s even more compact than the original. The new Ninja Double Stack 7.6L Air Fryer comes in a new black colourway and has a smaller capacity than before to save countertop space while still cooking an obscene amount of food.

At IFA 2024 , Ninja announced many new and exciting products, including its first ever coffee machine, the Luxe Cafe , and its new PossibleCooker which acts as a slow cooker, rice cooker and steamer in one. While there wasn’t a new air fryer launch – surprising, considering that Ninja makes some of the best air fryers on the market – Ninja did announce plans to upgrade its Double Stack Air Fryer.

The original Double Stack Air Fryer – which we rated highly in our Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer review – was launched earlier this year at the SharkNinja EMEA event . To say Ninja reinvented the air fryer with this launch might sound overdramatic, but Ninja switched up the traditional air fryer design and made it vertical, by stacking the baskets on top of each other rather than having them sit side by side.

The new design of the Double Stack Air Fryer proved extremely popular, especially for those with smaller kitchens and minimal countertop space. But now, Ninja has launched a more compact version to make the air fryer even smaller – if that’s possible!

(Image credit: Ninja)

The new Ninja Double Stack 7.6L Air Fryer SL300UK keeps most of the same features as the original SL400UK version but rather than offering a huge 9.5-litre capacity, the new model has a 7.6-litre capacity. Despite its shrinking, the new Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer can still cook meals for up to six people and it can cook four different foods at the same time.

Aside from being 25% smaller than the original, the new Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer also comes in a new black colourway. It also comes with Stacked Meal racks, which you can insert into each basket to double the capacity of the two independently controlled drawers.

The Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer SL300 is available to buy now for £229.99 on the Ninja website and select retailers. In the US, there’s a similar version called the Ninja Double Stack 8 QT & 2 Basket Air Fryer which is available for $199.99.