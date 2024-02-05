I tried the future of air fryers – the Ninja Double Stack is my favourite yet

As the popularity and demand for the best air fryers continues to grow, it makes you wonder: how can the top air fryer brands possibly add more models than they already have? Well, recently, I got to test the new Ninja Double Stack, the future of air fryers, and it might be my favourite appliance yet.

Last week, Shark and Ninja held its EMEA Launch Event, where the two brands announced a variety of new products, including air fryers, multi-cookers, sparkling water machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and much more. My personal favourite from the event is the new Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer which is sure to appeal to many people, particularly those who have small kitchens.

As the name suggests, the Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer is exactly what you think it is: it’s a double drawer air fryer that vertically stacks the two baskets on top of one another. This new air fryer from Ninja is designed to offer extra-large capacity and cooking power to cater to the entire family, while taking up hardly any room in your kitchen.

If you know anything about Ninja, you’ll know that the brand takes its capacity seriously, offering some of the biggest air fryers on the market. Its most popular launch from last year was the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer that boasts a 10.4-litre capacity and the ability to convert its main compartment into a MegaZone for cooking big pieces of meat or vegetable traybakes.

But while the performance of the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer impressed many, the size of it could be pretty daunting, especially for people with smaller kitchens or limited countertop space. Now, Ninja has heard these concerns and come out with the Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer that offers 7.6-litres (SL300) and 9.5-litres (SL400) of space in a compact size and new design.

The Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer isn’t like any air fryer I’ve seen before. Stacking the baskets on top of each other is such a clever idea and its space-saving design has been made even better as its small height means it can fit into most kitchen cupboards, too.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Within each basket is a crisper plate and a rack accessory so the Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer can cook four meals, batches and layers of food at a time. The plates and racks can be removed from each basket for versatility and easy cleaning. The heating element of the Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer is situated at the back of the air fryer, so the circulating air and fan works to effectively cook all the food within the baskets.

The control panel is situated on the side of the Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer, and it comes with six preset functions, including air fry, bake, roast, max crisp, reheat, dehydrate. The temperature and time can be customised using the dial button, and users can choose between using the top or bottom basket individually or at the same time, thanks to Ninja’s Dual-Zone technology.

During the SharkNinja EMEA Launch Event, I saw the Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer in action, and I was incredibly impressed by it. The baskets are cleverly divided up using the plates and racks, and the food it produced was incredibly tasty and moist. As someone who hates having too much clutter on my kitchen counters, the Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer is definitely the next appliance on my wishlist.

As of writing, it hasn’t been announced yet when the Ninja Double Stack XL 2-Drawer Air Fryer will be available to buy or how much it will cost. All I know is that I can’t wait to get my hands on it when it arrives!