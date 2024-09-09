Ninja’s latest multi-cooker might be its biggest and most advanced model yet

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja announced its new Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker at IFA 2024. The new multi-cooker has a huge six litre capacity and eight functions, including slow cooker, rice cooker and steamer. The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker is expected to launch soon.

Ninja has just announced its new Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker, and it might be the brand’s most advanced model yet. With a six litre capacity and eight cooking functions, the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker is designed for large families and is just another example of

At IFA 2024 , Ninja announced many new products, including the Ninja Luxe Cafe , its first ever coffee machine which has finally launched in the UK. But as Ninja is best known for its collection of the best air fryers , it would have been a shock to many if they didn’t announce a few new cooking appliances.

As usual, Ninja didn’t disappoint, and announced the launch of its Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker, alongside an upgraded version of its DoubleStack Air Fryer which was released earlier this year. As the name suggests, the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker has eight different functions to choose from, all in one surprisingly large yet compact pot.

The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 6L PossibleCooker (MC1101) is a multi-functional slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, pan and hob in one. It has eight functions to play with, including steam, sear/saute, braise, pasta, white rice, brown rice and keep warm, so you can make almost every meal in this one appliance.

(Image credit: Ninja)

What’s most impressive about the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker is its design. It looks like a mix between the best multi-cooker and a rice cooker, but it has a clever hob functionality which makes it stand out amongst other multi-cookers. It also has an impressive six litre capacity which can make up to six servings at a time.

While most multi-cookers can be used for one-pot cooking, there are some recipes where you’ll need to sear meat in a separate appliance or pot before adding it to the cooker. But the multi-cooker base of the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker works like a hob, so you can sear and saute directly in the pot without using much oil or having to pre-cook things in a separate pan. The non-stick pan is also oven safe up to 240°C, so you can pop it in the oven before serving for meals like casseroles or pies.

As of writing, the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker doesn’t have a release date or pricing just yet, but we expect it to launch later in the year. There is a similar model currently available on the Ninja website for £149.99, so we expect to see similar pricing for the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker when it officially launches.