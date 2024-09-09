Ninja’s latest multi-cooker might be its biggest and most advanced model yet

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker is a slow cooker, rice cooker and steamer in one

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker
(Image credit: Ninja)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
QUICK SUMMARY

Ninja announced its new Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker at IFA 2024. The new multi-cooker has a huge six litre capacity and eight functions, including slow cooker, rice cooker and steamer.

The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker is expected to launch soon.

Ninja has just announced its new Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker, and it might be the brand’s most advanced model yet. With a six litre capacity and eight cooking functions, the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker is designed for large families and is just another example of 

At IFA 2024, Ninja announced many new products, including the Ninja Luxe Cafe, its first ever coffee machine which has finally launched in the UK. But as Ninja is best known for its collection of the best air fryers, it would have been a shock to many if they didn’t announce a few new cooking appliances.

As usual, Ninja didn’t disappoint, and announced the launch of its Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker, alongside an upgraded version of its DoubleStack Air Fryer which was released earlier this year. As the name suggests, the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker has eight different functions to choose from, all in one surprisingly large yet compact pot.

The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 6L PossibleCooker (MC1101) is a multi-functional slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, pan and hob in one. It has eight functions to play with, including steam, sear/saute, braise, pasta, white rice, brown rice and keep warm, so you can make almost every meal in this one appliance.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker

(Image credit: Ninja)

What’s most impressive about the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker is its design. It looks like a mix between the best multi-cooker and a rice cooker, but it has a clever hob functionality which makes it stand out amongst other multi-cookers. It also has an impressive six litre capacity which can make up to six servings at a time.

While most multi-cookers can be used for one-pot cooking, there are some recipes where you’ll need to sear meat in a separate appliance or pot before adding it to the cooker. But the multi-cooker base of the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker works like a hob, so you can sear and saute directly in the pot without using much oil or having to pre-cook things in a separate pan. The non-stick pan is also oven safe up to 240°C, so you can pop it in the oven before serving for meals like casseroles or pies.

As of writing, the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker doesn’t have a release date or pricing just yet, but we expect it to launch later in the year. There is a similar model currently available on the Ninja website for £149.99, so we expect to see similar pricing for the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker when it officially launches.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸