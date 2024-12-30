5 gadgets you need to start your spring cleaning – and they've all had a price cut in the Boxing Day sales

With Christmas officially behind us, it's the perfect time to dive into the best Boxing Day deals. This is a great opportunity to treat yourself to something you didn’t find under the tree, but also an ideal time to stock up on essentials. With spring cleaning just around the corner, upgrading your cleaning gadgets is included in that.
Below you'll find five brilliant gadgets to kickstart your cleaning journey. From the best vacuum cleaners to the best window vacs, you’ll find a variety of options to help make your home sparkle. Each of these items are also currently available at a significant discount, so you’ll not only elevate your cleaning game but also save some money in the process.
Take a look:
Quick links
• K4 Power Control Pressure Washer:
was £239.99, now £189.99
• Beldray Cordless Handheld Window Vacuum Cleaner:
was £40, now £25
• Tineco Floor One S5 Steam:
was £469, now £279
• SonicScrubber Household Cleaning Brush:
was £22.95, now £17.95
• Shark CarpetXpert HairPro Pet Deep Carpet Cleaner:
was £349.99, now £249.99
The Kärcher K4 cleans bicycles, garden tools, furniture, fences and paving stones with a maximum 130 bar pressure, meaning it's perfect for all your outdoor cleaning tasks
The perfect solution for glistening windows, the Beldray cordless window vacuum is a must-have tool in your cleaning kit. Keep your windows or shower screen streak free with an impressive 30 minutes of operating time and a squeegee head for removing excess water.
If you're looking to cut your mopping and steaming time in half, the Tineco Floor One S5 Steam is a great choice. The high temperature steam melts away stuck-on grease and stains, and a soft roller gently cleans the floor with fresh water, providing a thorough clean with ease.
No nook or cranny is safe from the SonicScrubber – a precision tool that's able to reach all crevices in your home. It's equipped with one large, one soft, one cone and one all-purpose brush head for all your cleaning needs.
This last option provides professional deep carpet cleaning for homes with pets. Its high-pressure spray and powerful suction deliver deeper cleaning than a regular vacuum, and we couldn't recommend it enough.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
