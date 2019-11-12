Latest news
Currys Black Friday deals 2019: the best offers and discounts
Your guide to the best Currys Black Friday deals: cheap 4K TVs, laptops, games consoles and more
When to buy Amazon Echo, Kindle, Fire TV devices to get the best Black Friday prices
Black Friday 2019 Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and more Amazon device prices confirmed
By Paul Douglas •
The new Cannondale SuperSix EVO Neo is the super-light electric road bike you have been looking for
Built on good foundations, this bike is light, aerodynamic and fast as hell
By Matt Kollat •
Dynamite Disney Plus deal scores you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ cheap
Get the best Disney+ package going, and start watching now
By Robert Jones •
Google Home Mini bundles up to HALF PRICE in these Walmart Black Friday deals
Start turning your home smart with lights, TV and read-along Google Home Mini bundles
By Matt Evans •
Forget Black Friday, here's the cheapest GoPro Hero7 Black deal EVER
GoPro Hero7 Black price slashed to £289, and GoPro Hero7 White cut to £150
By Paul Douglas •
Argos Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect and when
The best Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: cheap Lego, TVs, phones, consoles and more
By Paul Douglas •
The best GoPro deals for Black Friday 2019: see the cheapest GoPro sale prices
Shopping for a cheap GoPro? Here are the best GoPro deals, plus the launch prices for each camera for easy comparisons
By Paul Douglas •
You'll never believe how much this titanium G-Shock costs…
It’s a third lighter than its predecessor, but boy will that weight-saving cost you…
By Alistair Charlton •
Save £113 off the amazing Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron in this Black Friday-beating deal
There's a massive 35% off this 3,599-piece beast at Amazon right now
By Matthew Bolton •
Latest features
Motorola Razr 2019 release date, price, features, 5G, leaks: everything we know
The new Razr V4 brings a healthy dollop of nostalgia with a brand new folding display
Best triathlon watch 2019: track your swim, cycle and run with these advanced multisport smartwatches
Still tracking heart rate with your fingers on your neck during race? Don't be so 19th century...
By Matt Kollat •
Disney Plus launches today: channels, price, movies, shows and streaming plans
Everything you need to know about Disney's new streaming service, all in one place
By Robert Jones •
Best beauty advent calendars 2019: premium advent calendars from designer brands
Countdown to Christmas looking fabulous with these beauty advent calendars that offer a beauty-full treat every day
By Sarah-Jane Butcher •
Best Xbox One games 2019: awesome Xbox games to play
These are the best Xbox One games to play today. Fill your collection with great Xbox games
By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln •
Best PS4 games 2019: play great PlayStation 4 games
These are the best PS4 games available today, from Sony's awesome exclusives to third-party must plays
By Robert Jones •
Best washing machine 2019: 12 washing machines from under £300 to about the price of buying a laundrette
From AEG to Zanussi, the best washing machines for cotton, man-made fibres, wool and other fabrics
By Rob Clymo •
Best Black Friday deals UK 2019: the sales and discounts to look out for
The best Black Friday deals, info and advice, all in one place
By Robert Jones •
Best Fitbit deals for Black Friday 2019: cheap Fitbit Versa 2, Charge 3, Ionic and the rest
Count steps, track sleep, count calories, save money with our affordable Fitbit deals cavalcade
By Duncan Bell •
Best toys for Black Friday 2019: 21 must-have games and toy gifts for kids of all ages ready for Christmas
Need a playful present? These are hottest toys for kids this year, from the creative and educational to pure silly fun
By Matthew Bolton •
Latest reviews
Eero mesh router review: Eero is more affordable and more effective than ever
The new Eero is better than ever before at solving your Wi-Fi woes
Amazon Echo Studio review: best sounding Echo by far assails Sonos One with hi-def and 3D audio
You do need an Amazon Music HD sub to get the full effect though
By Duncan Bell •
Oppo Reno 2 review: this could be the best-value phone in Oppo's line-up
Worthy of your consideration if you're shopping in the mid-range market
By David Nield •
Yale All-in-One Outdoor Camera review: packed with features, affordably priced
Get a camera, a siren, a spotlight and an intercom in one
By David Nield •
TP-Link Deco P9 mesh router review: blanket your whole home in speedy Wi-Fi
With easy setup, strong speeds, and plenty of extras, this is a system that impresses
By David Nield •
Ring Alarm review: simple, affordable home security system
Get protected in minutes with Ring's comprehensive suite of products
By David Nield •
OnePlus 7T Pro review: excellent hardware and software combine on one of the phones of the year
If you're buying a new smartphone, give some serious consideration to the OnePlus 7T Pro
By David Nield •
Apple AirPods Pro review: noise cancelling and great sound combine in world-beating true wireless buds
Better sound, better fit and active noise cancellation plus Apple has toned down the 'iconic' visual weirdness with shorter arms
By Matthew Bolton •
Polar Vantage V review: formidable rival for Garmin, way more advanced than Fitbit
A whole lot of metrics for not a lot of money
By Matt Kollat •
Google Pixel 4 review: the best Pixel yet might not be good enough
Has Google done enough to keep up with Samsung and Apple in 2019?
By David Nield •
