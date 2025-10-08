3 best controller deals to level up your Nintendo Switch gaming for less

I'm very particular when it comes to console gaming – I need the right controller, for starters, and that's often not the one that comes with the machine.

Indeed, if we're talking about the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2, a separate game controller is a must – you can play with a Joy-Con adapter, but it's hardly ideal. And while Nintendo's own devices are great, I personally prefer some of the third party alternatives.

That's not least down to the fact that they tend to use more advanced technologies, such as TMR or Hall Effect thumbsticks and are therefore impervious to stick drift issues. They also nearly always have additional buttons or customisable options. And you tend to get a bundled charging case too.

Here then are my three favourite controllers for the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 – each of which with a very healthy Prime Big Deal Days discount right now.

Save 15% GameSir Cyclone 2 Wireless Controller: was £55.99 now £47.59 at Amazon Another gamepad with TMR sticks and Hall Effect triggers, the GameSir Cyclone 2 not only works with Switch and Switch 2, but it can be connected to an Android device or iPhone too. It is available in either white or black.

Save 20% GameSir G8 Plus: was £79.99 now £63.99 at Amazon A different kind of controller but still great for Switch – the GameSir G8 Plus might be more associated with mobile gaming, but I use mine with the Switch and Switch 2. It provides a big step up from using Joy-Cons in handheld mode, with Hall Effect thumbsticks and a more comfortable grip.

What are TMR and Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers

Even since the issues gamers have experienced with stick drift – or "Joy-Con drift" in Nintendo's case – alternative controllers have been arriving on the market featuring technologies that are immune to the issue.

Hall effect was the first major breakthrough. By using magnets in the thumbstick module and a small electrical current, not only are movements read more precisely, there's no chance you can get a false reading.

The technology is more robust too, as sticks don't rely on physical connections, which can wear down. And this tech works great in triggers too, with potentially faster response times.

TMR technology is similar in that it also uses electrical currents and magnetic connections, but some alterations in the materials used allows for even greater accuracy and lower power. consumption.

Unfortunately, neither of Nintendo's official controllers feature these technologies, so as good as they are – especially the Switch 2 Pro Controller – I still prefer to use the ones above.