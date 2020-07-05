Want to torch fat for summer? Ditch the cardio and reach for THIS home gym equipment instead

Even if you are new to the whole fitness thing, it’s highly likely that somewhere along the line somebody has told you that cardiovascular exercise is key to torching fat. While this is largely true, it certainly isn’t the most comprehensive or most effective way of shifting unwanted weight.

Cardio exercise, including things like running, swimming or spending endless hours on the cross trainer are all great ways to increase your energy expenditure in order to aid in weight loss, but actually the best weights could help you achieve your goal much faster.

“If your goal is weight loss, it’s important to remember that you will likely not only be burning fat but losing muscle mass too. By including weight training into your routine alongside cardiovascular activities you can help to offset the rate of muscle mass loss,” explains Kasumi Miyake, a PureGym Insider and fitness expert.

“Your muscle mass can influence your basal metabolic rate, which influences how many calories you naturally burn at rest. So even though cardio appears superior over weight training in regard to initial calories burnt, weight training has been proven to increase the calories burnt after an initial exercise period,” she adds.

Kasumi Miyake, a PureGym Insider and fitness expert (Image credit: PureGym)

Anyone who has spent some time perfecting the art of a heavy deadlift or overhead press will attest to the amount of energy required to perform these lifts and, as a result, the heart rate will spike during the manoeuvre. Incorporate a high number of sets in your workout and it’s a bit like taking part in a HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) session, but with the added bonus of building muscle and becoming stronger.

“Weight training also provides lots of other health benefits that you may not get from cardiovascular exercise, such as improving strength and bone density,” says Kasumi.

Of course, losing weight also requires some dedication in the kitchen and ending the day with a calorie deficit (you’ve burnt more calories than you’ve consumed) is a sure fire way of dropping fat fast, but also ensuring you have enough protein and nutrients in your system to build new muscle is key.

We’ve got a great selection of protein powders, snacks and nutritional supplements that can be included in a balanced and healthy diet to help speed up recovery and encourage the growth of muscle.

So, next time you head to the gym and think about spending 45 minutes pounding a treadmill, just think of the calories you could burn and the muscle you could build by trying out weight training exercises.