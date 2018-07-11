If you've read out best VPN super list and now want to narrow down your choice for Windows 10 specifically, this is the place you need to be.

Microsoft might be a mighty company but ever since it started charging for software – so, forever then – it's been a target for hackers. As such you need to make sure your Windows 10 machine is protected, which a VPN can help with by keeping you disguised online. But there are more reasons to get your machine behind the wonder-wall of a VPN.

If you're watching different region Netflix shows then the right VPN can make your life a lot easier. Equally a VPN will help keep you secure when logging into potentially sketchy public Wi-Fi wherever you go with your tablet or laptop. Of course you sometimes also need to check the old socials and work Wi-Fi can be limiting – which a VPN will quickly help you skirt around to get posting. Or perhaps your needs are simpler, like watching iPlayer when on your hols abroad. Whatever your need we've found the best VPN for your Windows 10 experience, read on to find your ideal one.

Do be sure to check out our best VPN for iPhone, iPad and iOS or best VPN for Android for whatever your mobile of choice is.

The best VPN for Windows 10:

ExpressVPN is our pick as the best VPN overall as well as the best VPN for Windows 10 specifically. The 148 VPN locations across 94 countries gives this P2P-friendly service far reaching coverage which not only ensures great speeds but also means superb security. The app is fantastic with options like a kill switch, multiple VPN protocols, server recommendations and more, making it not only a complex tool but one that's easy to use. Split tunnelling makes this an ideal torrenting tool or for restricting the VPN to a single browser – all of which can be easily controlled using the handy browser extension. Add to all that fantastic 24/7 customer support, strong encryption security and no logging of history and you have the ultimate VPN which pays for itself and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Exclusive offer - save 49%: T3 readers also get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans - 15 months for the price of 12!

How to set up ExpressVPN on your Windows 10 device:

If you want a brilliant Windows 10 VPN without going for the absolute priciest option then IPVanish is for you. This particular VPN is well adept at torrenting as well as P2P traffic while maintaining high speeds. Thanks to a distinct lack of logs you can browse in total protected privacy while the 256-bit encryption over OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP protocols all give you security peace of mind. Speeds are decent with near 20 percent increase on the download top levels thanks to the VPN offerings. There is also a 7-day money-back guarantee that allows you to try this out without losing anything should you decide it's not for you. Thanks to a simple to use interface that also has more complex options for those advanced users. We'd imagine that money-back payout is rarely claimed.

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

This is one of the best Windows 10 VPN clients for high speed connections, so if you want speed on a budget then Hotspot Shield is a great option. While server locations might not be as plentiful as the competition, the speeds are there so you really don't need to worry on that front. If you have results like us this will speed up your usual connection while adding security. Specifically you get standard security protocols plus cloud-based malware protection and a favourable privacy policy that means your data is deleted when your VPN session ends. A 45-day money-back guarantee lets you effectively try before you commit to the frankly affordable 2-year plan option.

(Image credit: Nord)

For safety you will be well served by NordVPN which is one of the best VPNs for security. Thanks to a unique "double VPN" your identify is hidden between two layers of VPN servers as your info passes through both, for ultimate masking. You can even route the encrypted traffic over the Tor network for yet another layer of security. That's on top of LEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP protocols. Despite all that technical stuff this is still simple to use with a nice clean and compact interface. There is also a zero-logs policy in place meaning none of your information will be kept on the system, so your speedy experience is also private. Try this on a 3-day free trial then you get a 30-day money-back guarantee before you need to properly commit to any plans.

(Image credit: TigerVPN)

Perfect VPN for new users Specifications Good app: Yes Good on phones and tablets: Yes Number of servers: 300+ Server locations: 62 IP addresses: N/A Maximum devices supported: 2-5 Reasons to buy + Great performance + Super user friendly Reasons to avoid - Basic client

TigerVPN is one of the best Windows 10 VPN options for beginners thanks to its simple just-works style system. Simple also means fast, really fast. Since this company runs its own network, DNS servers and infrastructure, you get all the speed benefits of that controlled system. As such we found speeds were well above average. The dedicated Windows client is a nice addition which works well for the basics, just don't expect to get into too much complexity if you're an advanced user. While TigerVPN is P2P friendly, it will only work on two devices at once – plenty for most users but fewer than the competition offer. You can give it a 7-day money back guarantee trial before you commit to anything further.