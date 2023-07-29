Three HYROX workouts you can do at home to build strength and endurance

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you read my previous article about swapping weightlifting for HYROX training, then you’re probably aware I’m doing my first one in October. If you haven’t heard of HYROX, where have you been? It’s the biggest indoor fitness race that combines running with cardio machines, functional movements and strength components, that's taking the industry by storm. If you’re keen to dip your toe in the water of what it’s all about, then HYROX Master Trainer Jade Skillen has shared three beginner HYROX workouts you can do from the comfort of your home.

“HYROX training incorporates functional strength training, high intensity interval training (HIIT) and endurance training, so it enables a well-rounded regime” says Jade. “Training for a HYROX is guaranteed to help increase endurance, strength, and cardio capacity. It will also increase your overall athletic performance and will help you lose fat and lean up.”

Most of these workouts are made up of bodyweight exercises, but for some you may need a pair of dumbbells . If you don’t have these, then any other weights, like a pair of kettlebells , will work nicely. A pair of the best workout shoes are also advised to help improve your performance, as these workouts are high intensity, so you want to make sure you have good stability and balance. Get ready, here's Jade's workouts:

Workout 1 – AMRAP 25 minutes

This stands for ‘as many rounds as possible’, so try and complete as many rounds as you can of the below in 25 minutes.

5 Hand-release press ups (do knee-press ups if this is too hard)

10 Burpees

20 Weighted dumbbell lunges

30 Sit-ups

Workout 2 – 5K run

(Image credit: Getty)

Time to lace up your best running shoes and hit the road! Running is a key part of HYROX (50% of the race is running), so it time to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. Every five minutes complete 10 push-ups and 10 bodyweight squats.

Remember, if you're not a natural runner then start with a slow steady pace and just try and enjoy it. Don't put too much pressure on yourself with a big goal insight. You can always break up the run with walks in between too.

Workout 3 – EMOM 25 minutes

This stands for ‘every minute on the minute’, so for every minute you’ll do a new exercise. If you complete the exercise before that minute is up, rest for the remaining time before starting the next exercise (so the quicker you get the exercise done, the more rest time you have).