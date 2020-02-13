This epic Sky TV deal gets you Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment, broadband AND Netflix for a steal

With all of these dark and long evenings, having great TV to come home and watch is a must. Luckily, Sky has got you covered with some fabulous savings on some of its best packages. The one before you includes Sky TV Entertainment, Netflix, super fast broadband, and Cinema, all for just £53 per month.

T3 has been working hard to find the best Sky TV deals this February and this is certainly a winner. Never miss a TV show or movie again, thanks to thousands of available options right at your fingertips. The Wi-Fi is super fast, too, with average download speeds of 59MB/s.

This bundle usually costs £83 per month, so you'd be silly to miss out on it. We should mention there is a one-off installation cost of £39.95, but you'll be saving that on a monthly basis.

Sky TV Bundle + Broadband + Netflix | Included with Sky: Entertainment and Cinema | £50pm, save £33pm Available now from Sky

Sky have built a name for themselves within the UK TV industry and for good reason: they offer great content for everyone, from Sky Atlantic (we see you American TV fans), Movies, and Entertainment. Whether you're on your own after work or hosting a watch party, there's something here for you.View Deal

There really hasn't been a better time to hop on the Sky bandwagon and for a saving of £30 per month, you can't do much better than this. Plus, for an extra £5 per month, you can add Sky Kids.