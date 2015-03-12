The best iPhone 6 Plus cases and covers to buy 2015

Previous Next 4/10

Kenu Highline

It's not really the case that puts this on our list, but the nifty cord the protrudes from it, letting you attach it to any number of things. Kenu claims this is perfect for people who fish, ski, rock climb and so on, as you can loop it round your bag or jacket and ensure your phone doesn't go walkabouts.

$34.95 | Kenu