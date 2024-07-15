Looking for a cheap phone with a great camera? This is my top pick

If you're on the hunt for the best Android phone, you'll know it doesn't come cheap. Top models run well into the four figures, making it tough for those of us with champagne tastes, but lemonade pockets.

Fortunately, there are a range of cheap phones which have fantastic specs. Recently, I've been using the CMF Phone 1. That's a bargain phone, with a spec sheet which defies belief at the price point.

Right now, this phone is even cheaper in an early Amazon Prime Day sale. You can snag one for just £179.99 at Amazon!

Save 14% on the brand new CMF Phone 1 right now at Amazon. This handset is already a great deal at the RRP, but with this discount applied, it's a total no-brainer. A must-buy if you want a great phone for less.

Having used this phone for the last couple of weeks, I've had a really good chance to get to grips with it. The whole device packs in a really great feature set, with key areas like the processor punching far above what you'd expect.

For me, though, the real knockout is the camera. It's an unusual setup here, with just a single 50MP rear sensor, paired with a depth sensor. Don't think that means a bad shooting experience, though.

In fact, the results are quite the opposite. While it may not be a jack of all trades, it's certainly a master of one, with high resolution and gorgeous colour reproduction.

While it may not be packed with the sensors and features which other models are blessed with, there's still a good array on offer here. You'll find a Portrait mode, a 2x crop zoom, Slo Mo mode and even an Expert mode for total control over the final shot.

At its retail price, this phone was already a total steal. But having snagged a discount just weeks into being on the market, this really is a no brainer.