Live Forever Tech: Healthy Gadgets

Introduction

Despite the fact that us humans value our health quite highly, most of us are also guilty of taking it for granted. But with the focus of wearable tech heavily skewed to health and fitness that could all be about to change.

Technology is set to reveal more and more about how the choices we make impact our wellbeing. Starting now we're getting increasing control over our own longevity. Here are a handful of innovations that might keep you on the mortal coil that little bit longer.

