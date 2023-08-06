iPhone 15 expected to sell less than iPhone 14 – but I think that's wrong

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With rumours suggesting that the iPhone 15 launch date is set for the 13th of September, we are officially in the home stretch. The new device is said to bring a host of new features to the range.

That includes things like a USB-C port instead of the Lighting port in use on the iPhone 14 at the moment. We've also heard that the Dynamic Island will migrate onto all models – it only featured on the iPhone 14 Pro models this time out. There's even said to be a huge camera upgrade on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would see a periscope telephoto lens employed.

Despite that, recent rumours have suggested that the device won't be especially popular. That comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, a respected analyst who has a great track record when it comes to Apple information. In a recent blog post, Kuo said, "demand for iPhone 15 is lower than that of iPhone 14."

But I just can't see that being the case. For starters, there's the upgrades said to be coming. It certainly sounds like the iPhone 15 will mark a substantial moment in the history of the device. We've heard about a redesigned shape, with more dramatically curved edges, which would alter the entire silhouette of the device.

I could understand it more if we were just talking about the Pro variants. The demand for those last year was unprecedented, contributing to a fairly substantial backlog of available stock.

But it's not like they aren't going to evolve. If everything we've heard proves true, those models will use an A17 Bionic chip. That's important, as it could be one of the first 3nm processors on the market, which should mean better performance and efficiency.

Then there's the ultra-thin bezels rumoured for the Pro Max. Those are set to be the slimmest bezels on any phone yet. If they're as good as the renders suggest they'll look absolutely superb.

Of course, there's also the financial aspect to consider. After a lengthy period of spiralling inflation, people aren't blessed with the disposable income they once were. That situation isn't helped by the rumoured price rise coming to some of the new models.

But in context, it's not a make-or-break price hike. If someone was considering spending $1,200 on a phone, the prospect of spending $1,300 on one probably isn't going to be a deal breaker.

All in all, I can't see this range being less popular than others. Sure, it might not be a standout, either. But I think there is enough going on to entice buyers.