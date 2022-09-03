I found the coolest outdoor gadget - it's a premium flask with a built-in LED light

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

My new hobby is discovering items with which I can optimise the weight of my backpack when I'm out and about. I love roaming the streets and forest paths and am especially fond of trail running. I also like to travel light, no matter the distance. The latest addition to my lightweight yet highly functional outdoor gear is the VSSL Flask: this premium liquid container can help you find a way home thanks to its integrated compass and flashlight functions.

The VSSL Flask is kind of like a smartphone. Initially, smartphones were used to call others without being tethered to the wall via a cable, but nowadays, it's so much more than a mobile calling device. The VSSL Flask is the same concept: you can, of course, carry liquids in it, but considering the flask also has a 4-mode LED flashlight, oil-filled precision compass, two collapsible stainless steel shot glasses and a cast-aluminium bottle opener included, it's more than just a simple flask.

The all-in-one nature of the VSSL Flask is what really made interested in the product in the first place, and now that I tried it, I'm not disappointed!

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

That's not to say the VSSL Flask is not suitable for carrying drinks. Sure, the volume is not mind-blowing - 10 oz/300 ml - but the interior chamber is lined with shatterproof, non-permeable glass, meaning it won't take on the taste of whatever liquid you store in it, unlike the $5 plastic bottle you bought in Walmart last week, that's already useless because it tastes like stale water.

VSSL knows the Flask isn't for carrying industrial amounts of liquids, hence why the bottle comes with tumblers, not pint glasses. The bottle opener also hints that you might want to pack a cold drink or two in your new soft Yeti cooler, as opposed to relying solely on the water you have in the VSSL Flask. I suspect the tumblers and the glass-permeated liner are also an indication that VSSL intends the Flask to be used as a premium booze carrier; It keeps the temperature and taste at an optimum level, no matter how hot or cold the weather is outside.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Once you finished necking that 23-yo Glenfiddich, it's time to find your way home. The oil-filled compass is probably more precise than the digital one on your smartphone, and the same goes for the LED light. I love flashlights - that's my favourite feature of the Garmin Fenix 7X - and I must admit, I loved the lumen output and versatility of the VSSL Flask's flashlight. It can even signal S-O-S automatically, should you require this function (hopefully, you never will, but it's better to be safe than sorry).

All that said, the VSSL Flask isn't for everyone. It's an essential glamping accessory, but considering the volume of the unit, the flask isn't the most ideal liquid carrier for longer hikes. I, for one, love to use it for my shorter trips, for when I won't get parched after two seconds in the journey. It's also a great option when you hike with others; everyone appreciates the person who's ready with bottle openers and flashlights when needed.

The VSSL Flask is available to buy now in black or green colourways directly from VSSL (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of $115.