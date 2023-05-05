Google Pixel Fold: rumoured price, release date, design & features

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The 4th May is usually the time for Star Wars news ("May the fourth be with you", you get it) – but Google also used it to announce the long-rumoured Google Pixel Fold, our first confirmation that it exists . With Google I/O just days away, kicking off at 6pm UK time on Wednesday 10th May, what has Google got in store for us, and will the Pixel Fold challenge the best folding phones ?

Google has never made a foldable phone before, so this is new territory for the company. As the creators of the Android operating system, it will be fascinating to see how Google challenges the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – a great foldable phone competitor that, who knows, could be about to be dethroned by Google.

Foldable phones are still in the expensive phase of their development and the Google Pixel Fold doesn’t seem to change that. In fact, reports suggest that it could even be over £1500/€1700 – an eye-watering price, really.

So, yes, we’re excited about it – but at that price or more it'll need to be something special. The non-foldable Google Pixel range has so far been priced pretty reasonable, so this would be a big departure in pricing strategy.

Expect to hear more details at Google I/O on May 10th, but all Google has revealed about the release date so far is that it is “coming soon”. For our money, a summer 2023 release seems most likely.

Google Pixel Fold: Design

Pixel owners might find the looks of the Pixel Fold to be rather familiar – T3's Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, noted it almost looks like two Pixel 7 Pro handsets put together – but that’s no bad thing. The Fold looks to be significantly more slimline than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The elephant in the room however is the bezel. It looks like the Pixel Fold will feature fairly chunky bezels all around the screen by 2023 standards, not just where it will be held on the sides. Considering foldable phones are all about maximising screen real estate, this is an odd choice, but you can’t deny that as a whole the Pixel Fold looks beautiful.

Google Pixel Fold: Display

(Image credit: Google )

Nothing on record has been confirmed yet, but some early rumours suggest the Pixel Fold will feature a Samsung M13 display panel – which could be better than the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 .

Renders leaked last year suggest that the Pixel Fold will be 7.6-inches across when unfolded, with a 5.8-inch cover display when in 'normal phone' form. That might sound kind-of 'small' when many of the best Android phones are now 6.7-inches, but it'll likely all be down to aspect ratio.

Google Pixel Fold: Features

(Image credit: Google )

While we have limited concrete information on what to expect from the Pixel Fold, speculation suggests that it will continue to use the Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 Pro. Which is just fine by us.

Obviously the standout feature is the folding mechanism. One source claims that this mechanism will be the most durable hinge found on any phone available. Presumably Google will big up how many times it's passed the fold test when the company reveals the device on stage.

Google Pixel Fold: Cameras

✨May The Fold Be With You✨https://t.co/g6NUd1DcOJ#GoogleIO #PixelFoldMay 10 pic.twitter.com/K8Gk21nmo8May 4, 2023 See more

It’s believed so far that the camera in the Pixel Fold will be similar, if not identical, to the Pixel 7 Pro's setup. And as that has one of our favourite cameras of any phone, again, that's no bad thing.

If the Pixel Fold does indeed have the Tensor G2 chipset then expect to see several AI-powered features to enhance your shots. If you were thinking Tensor G3, i.e. the next-generation hardware, would be inside then you'll need to wait for Google Pixel 8 later in the year it's thought.