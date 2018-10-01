Best iPhone: every iPhone Apple currently sells, ranked

Head over to the Apple Store , and you'll notice to the Cupertino company is selling a total of seven different iPhones at the moment — so what are the differences between them, and which one should you be buying? Let's find out.

From the flagship iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max , to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from 2016, we've ranked all the phones you can pick up from Apple, starting with the best running right through what'd consider the worst value for money.

A couple of caveats before we get started, though: first, all of these phones are very good, even the ones we've positioned near the bottom of the list, and second, everyone's mileage is different — some people don't need the latest features.

The fact of the matter is, you can't go wrong with any of them. Just think about what's most important to you (bang for your buck, a large screen or top-of-the-line hardware, for example), then read on to meet the iPhone of your dreams.

iPhone XS Max

1. iPhone XS Max The biggest and best iPhone Specifications Weight: 208g Dimensions: 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 1242 x 2688 pixels CPU: A12 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 64/256/512GB Battery: 3174mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.4 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Top-of-the-range specs + Huge, brilliant OLED display Reasons to avoid - It's going to cost you - The small XS might be a better deal

The iPhone XS Max is the biggest and most expensive of the iPhones that Apple unveiled last year, and that tells you all you need to know: it has the lightning-fast A12 Bionic chip, the dual-lens rear camera, and Face ID that's snappier than ever before.

If your hands can live with that spacious 6.5-inch screen, and you have the budget to be able to afford it, this is the ultimate in iPhone gadgetry right now. It's certainly an expensive iPhone, but this handset has enough power under the hood to last you for years.

iPhone XR

2. iPhone XR Will appeal to a lot of users Specifications Weight: 194g Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 6.1 inches Resolution: 828 x 1792 pixels CPU: A12 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Battery: 2942mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Top-end specs at a lower price + A wider choice of colours Reasons to avoid - Single-lens rear camera - LCD display rather than OLED

It's no surprise the iPhone XR is shaping up to be the biggest seller of the 2018 iPhones – for £250/$250 less than the XS models, you get a lot of the same specs, more colours to choose from, and of course the same software, making it a must-have for cost-conscious shoppers.

The screen tech is LCD rather than OLED, and you have to make do with a single-lens rather than a dual-lens rear camera, but it's still a great camera by all accounts. We think those compromises are worth the price savings, making this the second-best iPhone now.

iPhone XS

3. iPhone XS The smaller version of Apple's best iPhone Specifications Weight: 177g Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 1125 x 2436 pixels CPU: A12 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 64/256/512GB Battery: 2658mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.4 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + The best specs you can get + More pocket-friendly 5.8-inch screen Reasons to avoid - More expensive than the iPhone XR - Not a huge upgrade over the iPhone X

Identical to the iPhone XS Max except for the size, the fact that we've put the iPhone XS third shouldn't put you off buying it: it has the best iPhone camera ever, the fastest iPhone specs ever, and the screen is a very finger-friendly 5.8 inches from corner to corner as well.

The iPhone XS Max is just more of everything, while the iPhone XR looks like slightly better value, so the iPhone XS sits in third. Compared with the now retired iPhone X, Face ID is faster, the specs are improved, and the camera optics have been given an upgrade as well.

iPhone 7 Plus

4. iPhone 7 Plus Still a superb smartphone Specifications Weight: 188g Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 5.5 inches Resolution: 1080 x 1920 pixels CPU: A10 Fusion RAM: 3GB Storage: 32/128/256GB Battery: 2900mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.8 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Still runs iOS 12 perfectly well + Dual-sensor, optical zoom camera Reasons to avoid - Not as fast as newer iPhones - Cameras aren't optimised for AR

You may well have your iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 8 Plus arguments, and we're happy to hear them, but the 2016 phone starts at £130/$130 less than the 2017 version – that's a lot more money for a phone that's only slightly better and runs the exact same software.

So the iPhone 7 Plus takes fourth spot for us, with its dual-sensor camera (for 2x optical zoom), waterproofing, and nippy performance. Yes, the iPhone 8 Plus (see below) is faster, but we don't think the improvements are dramatic enough to justify the additional price.

iPhone 8 Plus

5. iPhone 8 Plus Slightly underwhelming Specifications Weight: 202g Dimensions: 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 5.5 inches Resolution: 1080 x 1920 pixels CPU: A11 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64/256GB Battery: 2691mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.8 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + As fast as the iPhone X + Extra photo smarts Reasons to avoid - Not much better than its predecessor - It still has big bezels

We said it's a tight call between the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 7 Plus , and this phone has a better camera and improved innards – in terms of internals it's level with the iPhone X – but right now we think the older iPhone 7 Plus offers slightly better value for money.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 8 Plus is still a fantastic phone: if you can live with those chunky bezels, it may be a better bet for you than some others. You get a couple of extra camera tricks (like 4K 60fps recording), and the camera sensors are specially optimised for AR.

iPhone 7

6. iPhone 7 Something of a steal Specifications Weight: 138g Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 4.7 inches Resolution: 750 x 1334 pixels CPU: A10 Fusion RAM: 2GB Storage: 32/128/256GB Battery: 1960mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + iPhone quality at a good price + Runs iOS 12 with no problems Reasons to avoid - Hardware slightly dated - No optical zoom capabilities

The same arguments for the iPhone 7 Plus vs the iPhone 8 Plus apply for the iPhone 7 vs the iPhone 8 . This time the difference in the starting price is £150/$150, and we think that just about sways it in the favour of the older iPhone, though again it's a very close call.

This is the cheapest iPhone, but it still feels like a premium-level Apple handset, so if you want a compromise between price and performance, it's ideal. Remember that you'll have to live with a single camera lens and a smaller screen than the Plus models offer though.

iPhone 8

7. iPhone 8 Remains a great iPhone but slightly overpriced Specifications Weight: 148g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 4.7 inches Resolution: 750 x 1334 pixels CPU: A11 Bionic RAM: 2GB Storage: 64/256GB Battery: 1821mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Powerful internal specs + Suitable for one-handed use Reasons to avoid - Not much of an upgrade over its predecessors - Rather expensive for what you get

There's nothing essentially wrong with the iPhone 8 , but the more expensive iPhones are worth paying more for, and it's not all that much better than the cheaper iPhones in Apple's line-up, putting it in something of an awkward position in the middle of the range.

Of course you still get all the goodness of iOS 12, soon to be iOS 13, and a great (single lens) camera, and if you prefer to use your phone one-handed then it's a great option. It also has the excellent, super-powered internal components of the iPhone X for some lightning performance.