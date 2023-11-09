Emma Stone's bizarre new show might convert me to Paramount Plus

There are few things in this life I expected to see, and a collaboration between one of my favourite directors, one of my favourite actors and my favourite... whatever Nathan Fielder is was not on my 2023 bingo sheet. But here we are with The Curse, which launches on Paramount Plus on November 11th (available November 10th via Showtime in the US).

I have a confession to make, I have subscribed to most of the best streaming services but never to Paramount Plus (which you access through Prime Video), but The Curse's trio of big names is urging me to sign up. The series stars Emma Stone (Yes the Emma Stone!), Benny Safdie (director of Good Time and Uncut Gems) and the mercurial genius that is Nathan Fielder.

In truth even if I knew nothing about the show's premise, Fielder's involvement is enough to grab my attention. The man's previous shows Nathan For You and The Rehearsal have brought me to tears with laughter and their ingenuity and once again The Curse looks like nothing else on TV.

Not to be confused with the brilliant Channel 4 series of the same name, The Curse follows Fielder and Stone as a couple who develop and flip houses together for their TV show Flipanthropy with Safdie playing their director. They then get 'cursed' by a little girl. I couldn't tell you much more at this stage, but the trailer suggests we're in for some seriously trippy stuff across the ten-episode run.

Emma Stone is one of the biggest names in Hollywood but she seems to be determined to keep pushing the boundaries. Her upcoming movie Poor Things directed by Yorgos Lanthimos looks brilliantly out there and The Curse looks similarly esoteric.

Honestly, with Safdie and Fielder on writing duties, anything is fair game. Fielder's other shows, The Rehearsal and Nathan For You have 95% and 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and before the premiere The Curse sits on a very respectable 87% so it looks like another well worth watching.