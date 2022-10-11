Early Black Friday deals: save 25% or more on these popular smartphones

The Prime Early Access sale has started, which means that the build-up to Black Friday has also begun. Over the next two days, Amazon Prime members will have thousands of discounts at their fingertips with everything from top-rated tech to everyday essentials included.
If you've been considering buying a new smartphone outright then you should take a look at what's on offer because some of the most popular phones have seen their prices drop by a whopping 25% or more - top-rated handsets like the Google Pixel 6 and the OnePlus 9 have both been discounted. There's no time to lose because these savings won't be available for long!
Google Pixel 6:
£599 $448 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get 25% off the Google Pixel 6, a mid-range Android smartphone with an amazing camera, solid performance and a really cool design.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro:
£649.99.99 £380 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
With more than 40% off, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is one of the best smartphone deals you'll find during the Prime Early Access sale. It comes loaded with plenty of storage, 5G and a triple-camera system.
OnePlus 9:
£681.71 £499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of T3's favourite phones from 2021 has seen its price slashed for this deals extravaganza. You can now buy the OnePlus 9 for less than £500 but you still get solid performance, a reliable camera and super fast charging.