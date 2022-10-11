Early Black Friday deals: save 25% or more on these popular smartphones

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Prime Early Access sale has started, which means that the build-up to Black Friday has also begun. Over the next two days, Amazon Prime members will have thousands of discounts at their fingertips with everything from top-rated tech to everyday essentials included.

If you've been considering buying a new smartphone outright then you should take a look at what's on offer because some of the most popular phones have seen their prices drop by a whopping 25% or more - top-rated handsets like the Google Pixel 6 and the OnePlus 9 have both been discounted. There's no time to lose because these savings won't be available for long!

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: £599 $448 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 25% off the Google Pixel 6, a mid-range Android smartphone with an amazing camera, solid performance and a really cool design.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Edge 20 Pro: £649.99.99 £380 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With more than 40% off, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is one of the best smartphone deals you'll find during the Prime Early Access sale. It comes loaded with plenty of storage, 5G and a triple-camera system.