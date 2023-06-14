Did the Nothing Phone (2) teaser just confirm this feature is coming?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Well, it's official. The Nothing Phone (2) is coming – and its launch date is pretty soon. The company – fresh off the back of being named Brand of the Year at the prestigious T3 Awards – announced yesterday that their next-gen device would launch on the 11th of July.

We already know a few things about the impending Android phone. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will power things. It's also set to pack a marginally larger display for a little added screen real estate.

As you'd expect, the teaser image doesn't give too much more away. We see the iconic Glyph lighting illuminated against a black backdrop. That's accompanied by a duo of curled tentacles.

I wouldn't read too much into the tentacles. Nothing have a habit of tying each release to a different animal – the Nothing Phone (1) was a parrot; the Nothing Ear (2) was a beetle – with seemingly little relevance to the product itself.

The Glyph, though, could give away a little more. The design on this device is much more segmented than the original device. That could mean additional functionality is coming. A greater array of selectable LED zones would make it easier to personalise the lighting for different scenarios.

It's a feature that has been heavily requested since the first model launched. While the Glyph on that handset was a fun party piece, it was never great at being all that useful. Adding more functionality and customisability could turn the feature into a real headline point for the device.

Now, I know what you're thinking. That's quite a leap to make from a black and white photo of the back of a device. But I'm going one step further.

You see, that Glyph design is pretty much identical to the one seen on recent leaked renders. And while those appear to have been dismissed by Nothing CEO Carl Pei, I wouldn't be surprised if they end up being more accurate than we gave them credit for.

In particular, I think the curved edges will see the light of day. Those marked arguably the most significant design change on those renders, and would alter the silhouette of the device quite drastically. That would help to differentiate the device, and should make it more comfortable in use too.

We'll know for sure in just a few short weeks.