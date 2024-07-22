CurrentBody vs TheraFace: which skincare tech brand should you choose?

At-home skincare tech is big business. From the best LED face masks and best IPL hair removal machines to the best microcurrent facial devices and the best facial cleansing brushes , it seems we just can’t get enough of the latest beauty gadgets for their ability to go deeper than the surface of the skin and produce results that go way beyond the effects of topical creams.

If there’s a downside to their increased popularity, however, it’s that we now have more choice than ever as tools become more powerful, painless, and non-invasive, as well as more affordable and accessible. And that can make finding the right skincare device for your individual skincare needs harder than ever.

That’s why we’re comparing two of the biggest beauty tech brands around – CurrentBody and TheraFace – to help you decide if one is better suited to your needs and budget than the other. Who will come out on top? Let’s find out.

CurrentBody vs TheraFace: who are they and what are they known for?

CurrentBody call themselves 'Beauty Tech Experts' with good reason. Founded in 2009 by Laurence Newman, a professional aesthetic devices expert who began selling tools into clinics, spas, and salon in 1998, Newman launched CurrentBody in 2009 with the belief that the technologies being used in clinics would soon be miniaturised for home use.

The brand quickly became a one-stop online shop and expert platform for buying at-home beauty devices, and now stocks a huge range of brands including HigherDOSE, NuFACE, FOREO and ZIIP to address a variety of skin, hair and body concerns. CurrentBody later established its own line of beauty devices called CurrentBody Skin in 2020, starting out with the Currentbody LED Light Therapy Face Mask , which gained cult status after an appearance in Netflix’s Emily in Paris. Since then, many new launches have followed.

Meanwhile, TheraFace is the new business division of TheraBody, a leading fitness and wellness tech brand specialising in recovery products including the best massagers and the best massage guns .

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Jason Wersland – known for inventing the first commercial massage gun (the Theragun, now in its 6th Generation ) – TheraBody launched their inaugural beauty device, the TheraFace PRO in 2022, which catapulted the brand into the beauty space and earned them more than 14 awards, including one from T3. Riding high on this success, TheraBody cemented the arrival of its new beauty division with the launch of its second and newest product, the TheraFace Mask in 2023.

Verdict: CurrentBody wins for its longstanding expertise in the beauty tech industry.

CurrentBody vs TheraFace: what skincare tech do they make, and how much does it cost?

Right now, TheraFace offers just two products to tackle skincare concerns: the TheraFace Mask (discussed in greater detail below), and the TheraFace PRO, a multi-tasking facial therapy tool that holds the number 1 spot in our best skincare gadgets round-up.

In short, the TheraFace PRO is an all-in-one percussive skincare device with multiple attachments to deliver various skin-improving technologies, including skin-toning microcurrents, massage, and various types of LED light to tighten skin, reduce tension, relax facial muscles, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, boost circulation, and even cleanse the skin and reduce acne. It’s a great choice for people who prefer to invest in one device that does it all, but it is also pricier than other devices that only do one thing. That aside, we think you get a lot for your money, and it’s worth noting that it’s RRP of £375 has been discounted several times, and that it is currently on offer for £249 on the Therabody website.

Conversely, CurrentBody has developed an extensive range of devices in addition to its LED Light Therapy Mask to tackle just about every individual skincare concern you might have – and the best bit is they can all be safely used together to enhance your skincare regime and boost results.

Concerned about fine lines and puffiness around your eyes? Then consider trying the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector . Want to plump your pout and banish feather lines? The CurrentBody Skin LED Lip Perfector will help to solve your issues. Need to tighten, tone and sculpt your face and neck? Then you’ll love the CurrentBody Skin RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device. And if you want to reduce wrinkles, even out skin tone and tighten sagging skin on your neck and chest, you can invest in the CurrentBody Skin LED Neck and Dec Perfector.

If that wasn’t enough, CurrentBody Skin have also just launched two new products to tackle acne: the CurrentBody Skin Anti-Blemish LED Face Mask and the CurrentBody Skin Anti-Blemish LED Pen to target spots in just three minutes, on top of their Hair Growth Device , Laser Hair Removal Device, LED Hand Perfector gadget, Teeth Whitening Kit, and the CurrentBody Skin LED 4-in-1 Zone Facial Mapping Mask. Prices for their skincare gadgets range from £59 for the Anti-Blemish Pen up to £449 for the 4-in-1 Zone Facial Mapping Mask (billed as the ‘World’s most powerful light therapy device and universal skincare solution), so there’s something for everyone.

Verdict: Tie. CurrentBody wins the battle for solving just about every skincare issue you can think of, while TheraFace triumphs for delivering the ultimate all-in-one skincare device.

CurrentBody vs TheraFace: which LED mask is better?

Of the three CurrentBody Skin face masks on offer from the brand, we have tested the original LED Light Therapy Face Mask, which is available for a recommended retail price of £299/ $380 / AU$585 from CurrentBody UK / CurrentBody US / CurrentBody Australia .

The LED Light Therapy Face Mask uses a combination of red and near-infrared wavelengths to stimulate collagen production and elastin and claims to be 31% more powerful than any other LED mask on the market, thanks to Pillow Technology that helps to evenly distribute the LED light for maximum efficacy and absorption. FDA-cleared, it’s incredibly comfortable to wear, highly portable for use on-the-go and clinically proven to reduce wrinkles in four weeks. We loved the results we got with regular use and gave it a full five stars in our review, as well as a T3 Platinum award.

If you’re able to splash the cash on a face mask that goes beyond the benefits of just LED, the TheraFace Mask is more than worthy of your consideration. Available for a recommended retail price of £549 / $599 / AU$899 from Therabody UK / Therabody US / Therabody Australia , this FDA-cleared mask boasts Red Light therapy to stimulate collagen production, Red + Infrared light therapy to penetrate deeper and boost circulation, plus Blue light therapy to fight acne-causing bacteria from growing, all in as little as three minutes a day.

It also delivers massaging vibration therapy to ease facial tension and boost circulation around the eyes, browline, and scalp for the ultimate calming experience, and clinical studies showed firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines. Our tester loved the results she achieved but scored it four out of five stars due to mask’s inflexibility and lack of nostril or mouth holes.

Verdict: The CurrentBody LED face mask wins for price, performance and comfort.

CURRENTBODY VS THERAFACE: VERDICT

TheraFace is only just getting started in the world of beauty tech with two skincare devices to its name compared to CurrentBody’s plethora of gadgets for various skin, hair and body concerns. However, we certainly like what we’ve seen so far from TheraFace and are crossing our fingers we don’t have to wait too long for their third launch.

Ultimately, if you want to address specific skincare concerns from crow’s feet and deflated pouts to dull, saggy skin and wrinkly chests – as well as generally fighting the signs of ageing – CurrentBody has you covered with its vast range of skincare tools that all work together for enhanced results.