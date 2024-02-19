CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector review: bright lights that banish crows feet and under eye bags

In T3’s CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector review, I tried this new LED eye mask to see if it left my eye area looking lifted, tighter and healthier.

CurrentBody is taking over the beauty tech and wellness industry at the moment, with its range of LED skincare products. The brand is already featured on our list for the best LED face masks , and has since expanded into more targeted treatments for specific areas of the face, like your hair, lips, neck, hands and eyes.

Speaking of eyes, the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector is a newer release from the brand, and sits comfortably over the eyes and forehead to get rid of signs of ageing. As a skincare tech enthusiast, I’ve been looking for a way to reduce the dark circles under my eyes, so I was excited to give the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector a go… and here’s what I found.

CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector review: price and availability

The CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector is £189 and available to buy at CurrentBody and select retailers like Amazon . The eye mask is one of the cheaper options from CurrentBody, as the full mask will set you back £299.

If you buy the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector and find that your skin doesn’t react to it well (redness, irritation or skin breakages), CurrentBody allows you to return it for a full refund.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector review: unboxing and set-up

The CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector arrived in a nicely packaged box and contained the eye mask, the charging stand, strap, storage bag, comfort goggles, USB charger, and instructions manual. To get started with the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector, I put it on charge until the light on the side of the mask stopped flashing.

Before I used the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector on my face, I did a safety test. When using any new skincare products, especially LED tech, it’s always important to check that you’re not sensitive to them as you don’t want to damage your skin. To do this, I put the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector on my arm for a three minute treatment and then left it for a day to see if my skin had any redness or reaction. I didn’t notice any issues with the skin on my arm, so I started using it properly.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector review: design and features

Specifically designed for the area around your eyes, the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector is clinically proven to treat fine lines and wrinkles to reduce the signs of ageing. The eye mask has four LED light wavelengths, including red (633nm), amber (605nm), deep red (660nm) and near infrared (880nm). When combined, the 80 professional strength LEDs target the deeper layers of your skin to encourage collagen and elastin production to reduce wrinkles, crow’s feet, dark circles, eye bags and frown lines.

Unlike full face mask options, the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector sits around the eye area, with the main strip of LEDs situated around your forehead and eyebrows. The rest of the mask sits on your upper cheeks and under the eyes, and comes with a strap so you can use it hands-free. When you have it on, the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector makes you look a bit like a superhero!

The CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector is pain-free and can be used six times a week for up to eight weeks to give a fresher and more youthful look. To use the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector, you simply cleanse and dry the skin before putting the mask on your eyes and pressing the button on its side. Lie back, relax and let the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector carry out its three minute treatment. Once it’s done, the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector will turn itself off and you can continue your skincare routine.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector review: performance

I’ve always been self-conscious about my dark undereye circles and the lines around my forehead, so I was excited to try the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector to see if these concerns would dissipate. As the treatments only take three minutes, I enjoyed popping the mask on before I went to bed and relaxing while the mask did its work.

The first thing I realised when I started using the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector was that the lights are extremely bright. I wouldn’t say I have sensitive eyes, but I found that I needed to use the blackout goggles with the mask as it was too intense without them. Because of this, I wouldn’t recommend the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector to anyone who is sensitive to light, as the mask can still be bright with the goggles on.

Aside from the light intensity, the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector was comfortable to wear and easy to adjust to different head sizes – my fiance has a much bigger head than me and even he found it nice to wear! After using it a few times a week for over a month, I definitely noticed a difference in my skin. My dark circles haven’t completely disappeared but they’re a lot lighter now and I feel much less self-conscious about them. The lines around my forehead also faded a lot, so if you have similar concerns, the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector is definitely worth a try.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector review: verdict

After using the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector for a few weeks, I noticed a clear difference to the lines around my eyes and forehead, and my under eye dark circles and bags. I think it’s safe to say that the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector performs admirably, and I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to treat their eye area.

The only negative I have is the brightness can be extremely intense, so the blackout goggles are a must. While the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector is comfortable to wear and easy to fit into your routine, I wouldn’t say that you could wear it while doing other tasks as the LEDs are just too bright. But life feels a bit non-stop sometimes so taking three minutes to shut your eyes, lie back and relax could be exactly what we all need!

CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector review: alternatives to consider

A good alternative to the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector is the Omnilux Mini Eye Brightener . This eye patch adheres to the skin and is infused with a serum that hydrates and brightens the under eyes, while depuffing the skin. The serum patches need to be replaced regularly but like the CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector, it takes good care of your eyes.