Black Friday gaming accessory deals that will make great Christmas gifts

The best Black Friday deals come along at a really good time because it means you can save money on Christmas gifts for all your friends and family, whatever it is that they’re into.

Some of the biggest discounts are on gaming accessories for PC, Mac and consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

New accessories will make a world of difference to your gameplay, speeding you up, making you more aware of your surroundings and giving you a more immersive experience - that’s why they make such good gifts, but it could be worth treating yourself too after all winter does seem to stretch on for a long time.

I’ve spotted discounts on everything from gaming headsets and keyboards to controllers and gaming mice, from top dogs of the industry like Razr, HyperX and Steelseries. You could save up to 60% right now but you’ll have to act fast because these deals won’t stick around forever.

Gaming keyboard deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman V2: was £249.99 now £181.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard has been discounted by 27% at Amazon, and we're hoping to see the price drop even more later in the week. This full-sized keyboard has per-key RGB lighting, optical switches and a seriously speedy 8K polling rate. It even comes with an ergonomic wrist rest for comfort.

(opens in new tab) Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro: was £149.99 now £134.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro has been discounted by 10% today. It's compact with colourful RGB to brighten up your rig and it can be synchronised with your other Roccat kit. The Titan Optical Switches are responsive and give you a satisfying click as well.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Alloy Origins 60: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Half price for Black Friday, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a wired gaming keyboard that has never been more affordable than it is right now. Tenkeyless in design, it won't take up too much space on your desk and the keys are backlit with RGB lights.

Gaming mouse deals

(opens in new tab) Roccat Kone Pro Air: was £119.99 now £39.97 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The Roccat Kone Pro Air is half-price today at Amazon. This wireless gaming mouse is a top performer with 19K DPI, 50G acceleration, smooth skates and tactile Titan Optical switches. It's lightweight and good-looking too.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2: was £69.99 now £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 53% off the Razer DeathAdder V2, it's the best gaming mouse for most people. It has a 20,000 DPI resolution sensor, optical switches, 8 programmable buttons, 5 onboard memory profiles and a flexible braided cable.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Aerox 3: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 has dropped to its best-ever price at Amazon, now less than £50. A super lightweight wireless rodent weighing only 66g, it'll feel effortless to use and has a 200-hour battery life so you'll rarely need to worry about plugging it in.

Gaming headset deals

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset: was £174.99, now £104.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset has never been this cheap before. One of T3's long-time favourite gaming headsets, it has had its price slashed by a huge 40% in this Black Friday deal at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Delta S: was £293.99, now £128.99 at Box (opens in new tab)

Save 56% on this gaming headset, it's compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Android devices thanks to the USB connectivity. You'll get virtual surround sound and a noise-cancelling microphone to help you level up your gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Ultimate: was £129.99, now £68.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although not the best-performing headset out there, the Razer Kraken Ultimate has immersive sound and a super clear microphone so does what you need it to. The original price was a little steep however with this much of a discount, it’s great value for money.

Console controller deals

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller: was £59.99, now £39.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

This DualSense Midnight Black wireless controller for PlayStation has had a huge price drop at Argos, so much so that it has never been this affordable before.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 , now £34.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save 36% on one of these colourful wireless Xbox controllers, available in green, black, blue, red, white and yellow.

(opens in new tab) Zexrow Switch Controller Wireless Switch: £19.99 , now £15.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A wireless Nintendo Switch controller for just £15.10 is crazy value in our eyes here at T3, especially when it offers Gyro Axis and Dual Vibration.