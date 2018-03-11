Best yoga DVDs 2018: release your inner yogi in the comfort of your own home

Whether you are a seasoned yogi or a complete beginner, finding the time and money to make it to weekly classes can sometimes be tricky. Also, not everyone feels comfortable practicing in a room full of people. Thanks to the best yoga DVDs and Blu-rays, you can still practice at home, though.

There are a wealth of great yoga DVDs available to help everyone from beginners through to advanced posers. Yoga is a great way to increase strength, balance and reduce stress and anxiety. By practising just a little every day, it can really make a huge improvement to your general well-being.

Whether you’re super flexible already or need to take it slow with the basic poses, there is a DVD out there suited to your skill level. Take a look at our top picks for the best yoga DVDs that will have you feeling healthy, centred and relaxed in no time.

1. Yoga Stretch for Beginners and Beyond with Jessica Smith Build up your strength, stamina and flexibility with this beginners DVD Specifications Best for: Strengthening your muscles Format: DVD-Video, PAL, Widescreen, Dolby, Colour Number of Discs: 1 Run Time: 60 mins Reasons to buy + AM and PM workouts + Clear instructions Reasons to avoid - Too aerobic for some

If you’re a complete beginner looking to learn new poses or an intermediate yogi wanting to get in some extra practice, then this DVD from Jessica Smith is a great option. This DVD is split into two sections so you have a routine to practice both morning and night. The morning session is labelled as “energising” and is designed to wake you up and prepare you for the day, and the evening session is labelled “relaxation” which is designed to help you wind down after a long day.

Some users said they felt the morning sessions was too aerobic for them, and would rather just do poses, but beginners have found this a very good way to help them improve flexibility and strengthen while learning key poses.

2. Flow Yoga: Elements of Yoga: Air & Water with Tara Lee Practice fluid movements with this spiritual DVD Specifications Best for: Fluid movement Format: PAL Number of Discs: 1 Run Time: 90 mins Reasons to buy + Three sequences to practice + bonus features + Quick 20 minute workouts Reasons to avoid - Not for beginners

For those with busy schedules that struggle to make it to their yoga class in the morning or after work, this DVD is ideal for squeezing in a little practice every day.

The DVD has 3 sequences, all of which are 20 minutes, which users found great for fitting in at home when you don’t have time for a full session. It is clear from those who have used this DVD that it is not for beginners as the poses are too advanced, but if you think you’re ready to take the next step up in Yoga, people found the instructions clear and easy to follow. This DVD is designed to help you improve the flow of your poses into one another for fluid movements that strengthen your core.

3. Jillian Michael Yoga Meltdown Power yoga for those looking to shred the pounds Specifications Best for: Power yoga Format: PAL Number of Discs: 1 Run Time: 70 mins Reasons to buy + Burns calories + Provides variety Reasons to avoid - Not your classic yoga class

For more advanced yogis who want to up their fitness routine, power yoga is a great way to combine traditional poses with a hard-core workout. Jillian provides a fast-paced but easy-to-follow workout sequences which customers say has definitely been effective and really makes you feel the difference.

If you’re a beginner, this DVD might be a little difficult, but if you want to push yourself, then there are different level workouts which you can try.

4. Rodney Yee's Yoga For Beginners Improve your posture and centre your mind in 40 minutes Specifications Best for: Improving posture Format: DVD-RAM Number of Discs: 1 Run Time: 80 minutes Reasons to buy + Practice alignment technique + Ideal for beginners Reasons to avoid - The more advanced will find this too easy

One of the hardest things about starting out in yoga is getting your posture right. With bad posture you can end up doing more damage than good, so with Rodney Yee’s DVD, you can ensure you get every pose exactly right before you start doing longer sequences.

The purpose of this yoga DVD is to practice technique, and make sure your body is aligned in a way that will stretch your muscles and make you more flexible. For those who have already been practicing yoga for some time, you may find this DVD isn’t challenging enough for you, but it does also feature a morning and evening workout once you have finished with the posture training session.

5. Yoga For Beginners The perfect introduction to Yoga Specifications Best for: Beginners Format: PAL Number of Discs: 1 Run Time: 240 mins Reasons to buy + 8 different routines + Easy to follow and understand Reasons to avoid - Some sequences too long

If you’re a complete beginner and really want to learn the ropes, then this DVD goes into great detail about the different types of poses and gives you a range of sequences to allow you to practice in your own time.

Those who already have some experience with yoga found this DVD to be a little slow, and some of the sequences to be too long to fit into their schedule. However, this DVD is clearly made for complete beginners and those who had never tried any yoga before found the instructor to be very clear and helpful.

6. Bump Baby and Beyond with Tara Lee Gentle yoga for mums to be Specifications Best for: Pregnancy yoga Format: DVD Region, DVD-Video Number of Discs: 2 Run Time: 210 mins Reasons to buy + Prepares you for birth + Focuses on relaxation and breathing Reasons to avoid - Strange background music

For those mums to be who want to stay in shape and keep themselves calm before and after birth should give this pregnancy yoga DVD a try. The DVD focuses on breathing techniques and gives great suggestions on positions for relaxing and making mum more comfortable, and is recommended for those who want to try and stay active throughout their pregnancy.

If you find you are struggling with back pain during your pregnancy, this DVD could help relieve that, and help you strengthen your pelvic floor, too! Some say they’re not a fan of the background music which is said to be more eerie than relaxing, but that is only a minor point that most overlooked.

7. Yoga Over 50 Stay fit, healthy and feeling young with these Yoga routines Specifications Best for: Staying fit and healthy Format: PAL Number of Discs: 1 Run Time: 120 mins+ Reasons to buy + Great for toning + Reduces stress Reasons to avoid - Cannot vary the intensity

If you want to try and keep active in your older age, then this relaxing yoga DVD might be a great way to keep your muscles toned and flexible. Those who tried this DVD found it to be great for soothing aches and pains and said the sequences varied so you can pick which one is best for you.

Some days you might want to do a light and relaxing sequence and others a more intense sequence. In which case, there are 8 different programmes to choose from but some said they wish there were some higher intensity levels.

8. Yoga For Weight Loss Burn calories while toning and perfecting posture Specifications Best for: Weight loss Format: PAL Number of Discs: 1 Run Time: 60 mins Reasons to buy + Weights and resistant band work + Short and long workouts Reasons to avoid - Some of the exercises are repetitive

Yoga isn’t always all about relaxation; it can get your pulse racing. This DVD combines cardio exercise with yoga poses to help you strengthen your muscles.

Some of the exercises can be intensified by using weights or a resistance band and you’ll have a range of workouts to choose from, which can be anything from 15-60 minutes which is ideal for fitting around your own schedule. Some found the exercises to be a little repetitive after a while, but this is a great DVD to do alongside your regular yoga classes to shed those extra pounds.