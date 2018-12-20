The 5 best watches under £500

Are you looking for the best watch under £500? Well you've come to the right place, because we've selected the very best timepieces right here.

Yes, watching collecting can be an expensive hobby, but you don't need to spend four (or more) figures to get an interesting, well-built timepiece.

Some of the watches on this list are from historic brands with great reputations, and some even have automatic movements (meaning they're powered by the movement of your wrist).

There's something for everyone on this list, whether you're after a smart dress watch, or chunky chronograph.

So, without further ado, these are the best watches under £500:

1. Victorinox I.N.O.X V An incredibly durable wristwatch – now in a smaller size

The I.N.O.X. V is a modern, high-performance timepiece that is sleek, versatile and can handle everyday adventures effortlessly and with style. Having undergone 130 durability tests, this watch will stand up to anything you throw at it.

The paracord strap hints at its adventurous heritage, and the new, smaller size, is perfect for smaller wrists.

2. Hamilton Khaki Field This classic field watch is ideal for weekend adventurers

The new Khaki Field Mechanical is a faithful recreation of its original 1960s forebear and is true to Hamilton’s military heritage. But this modernisation is more than skin deep.

The 38mm stainless steel case is paired with a durable NATO strap, both of which are rugged and robust. Inside is an automatic movement with an 80 hour power reserve which won't let you down.

3. Tissot Quickster Chronograph Time your laps with this practical chrono from Tissot

Looking for something sporty? The Tissot Quickster packs a high-quality Swiss quartz movement with 1/10 of a second counters, central 60-seconds chronograph hand, and add/split functionality. It's perfect for timing your laps, your marathon time, or just timing how long it takes your kettle to boil.

The case is finished with a sleek PVD coating which is water resistant to 100 metres.

4. Christopher Ward C5 Malvern Mk III A smart, British-designed watch which can be dressed up or down

The C5 Malvern Mk I was launched way back in 2005, and gained Christopher Ward a reputation all over the world for making quality, affordable timepieces.

This sleek dress watch from Christopher Ward retains its classic British design cues from previous models, but features a new 39mm stainless steel case with Fluid 'light-catcher' lines and 38 hours power reserve.

5. Mondaine Stop2Go This iconic design has a quirky movement

The Mondaine Stop2Go is designed to honour the original Swiss Railway Clock. It's most prominent feature is the famous red second hand that completes its rotation in 58 seconds and then pauses at the 12 o’clock mark for 2 seconds (while the black minute hand jumps forward) before starting its next rotation. Hence the name, Stop2Go.

But why on earth does it do that?! We hear you cry. It's an homage to the original Swiss Railway Clock, which first featured the unique movement. Dreamt up by an ingenious SBB engineer, it allowed every single station clock across the country to synchronise.