Best summer running gear: don't let the heatwave slow you down

Don't want to give up running in the hot weather but don't want to risk a heatstroke? You'll need best summer running gear. On the list below, you'll find summer-ready running caps, shorts, tops and hydration packs so you can keep on pounding the pavement, even in the heat.

When running in hot weather, the less clothes you wear, the better – within reason, of course. You'll need a lightweight pair of running shoes with a breathable upper, some fast-wicking running socks, loose-fitted short shorts (a.k.a. running shorts), a short sleeve running top (or running vest) and potentially a hydration backpack. Don't forget to put sun cream on either!

For tracking outdoor runs, we recommend using the best running watch and/or the best heart rate monitor. The best fitness tracker is also fine to use but these type of devices won't track advanced running metrics like VO2 max or cadence. Knowing this can get you better at running and make you run faster eventually.

Hot weather running essentials

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour FLOW Velociti Wind

The Under Armour FLOW Velociti Wind is the perfect lightweight running shoes for summer runs. It features the UA Flow midsole, the lightest UA has to offer, and the foam's naturally sticky grip provides runners with traction under both dry and wet circumstances.

The new UA Warp upper features "supporting tapes that act like seatbelts on the foot, placed precisely where our biomechanists found them to be most helpful for a runner", as Under Armour puts it. The Under Armour FLOW Velociti Wind has an 8mm heel-to-toe drop (heel: 26mm, toe: 18 mm).

(Image credit: Swiftwick)

Swiftwick Maxus

The Swiftwick Maxus socks use "structurally modified fibres" which, according to Swiftwick, "wick moisture away from your skin 40% better than competitive materials". We can't prove this statement wrong and one thing is for sure: during our test runs wearing the Maxus, our feet stayed dry, even though the weather was rather warm.

On top of excellent moisture and sweat management, the Swiftwick Maxus also provides comfort with its plush footbed that sort of extends the cushioning of your shoes, making landing even softer and less impactful. The Swiftwick even provides some compression, although not much.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Women's Marathon 20 Shorts

As in the case in many women's short shorts, the Adidas Women's Marathon 20 Shorts are perfect for when the weather is hot. These shorts are best used as minimalist, warm-weather running bottom you can just put on and go for a no-frill jog: no phone, no accessories, no makeup, just a pair of running shoes, a tank top and the road under your feet, early in the morning before the city wakes up.

The Adidas Women's Marathon 20 Shorts are not completely featureless: they are equipped with Climacool ventilation system and are highly breathable, which comes in handy if you run in hot weather, admittedly.

For man, we recommend the adidas Fast Split Shorts for hot weather runs. Tried and tested by your truly.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour Iso-Chill Perforated Short Sleeve Running Top

UA's Iso Chill cooling technology allows athletes to "perform measurably longer, feel more comfortable, and experience less physical strain during hot and humid weather", according to Under Armour. As well as being cool to the touch, the Under Armour Iso-Chill Perforated Short Sleeve Running Top also provides laser perforated air holes which provides additional breathability and ventilation.

Thanks to the slim fit construction, this workout t-shirt won't flap around the waist, creating less drag and making you look slightly more presentable. That said, it's tight around the upper arm which not might be to everyone's liking but it does make your guns look bigger, should this be an important factor when buying a new workout top.

(Image credit: Camelbak)

Camelbak Rogue Hydration Pack

Especially if you go for a longer run, it is good to take some water with you and hydration backpacks are more convenient to carry than those circular water bottles that can't hold much water anyway. The Camelbak Rogue has a capacity of 2 litres (70 oz) which is plenty for mid-distance runs.

This lightweight hydration pack is made durable materials and features the Air support back panel with "body mapping technology" as well as a ventilated harness to make sure there is enough air flow between your skin and the bag. It even has a secure zippered pocket and a stretch overflow pocket. Nice!

(Image credit: Salomon)

Salomon Soft Flask

No need to take a hydration pack for a shorter run, the Salomon Soft Flask will do just fine. The minimalist, collapsible design helps you save space in your bag and the soft walls make it easier to squeeze out every little drop of water from the flask.

Made from TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) material without PVC or bisphenol-A, the Salomon Soft Flask is easy to clean in the dishwasher. The bottle has a large opening and an anti-leak valve to keep the water where it needs to be (inside the flask). The Salomon Soft Flask has a capacity of 250 ml.

(Image credit: Buff)

Buff Pack Run Cap Rush

Buff headwear is the perfect summer running headwear for runners. The caps pack small retain their shape: in fact, it can be folded inside a hand without losing its shape once released. Magic!

The Buff cap is also capable of wicking sweat away from the body and through the fabric. At the back of the cap you'll find a small silicone adjustable drawstring that allows for optimal fit at any head size.