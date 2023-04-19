12 best Spring fragrances for men & women in 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s springtime and what better way to celebrate the season than by choosing a new fragrance?

Spring is most associated with freshness, so if you’re trying to choose the right perfume (opens in new tab) for the season, think floral, citrusy and clean. I know what you’re thinking and to quote from the legendary (and fictional) Miranda Priestly: “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking…” But there’s nothing wrong with picking a perfume or cologne that’s full of crisp, blooming and delicate notes… if it ain't’ broke, don’t fix it, after all.

Whether you’re looking for the best men’s colognes (opens in new tab) or the best women’s perfumes (opens in new tab), we’ve rounded up the best new fragrance releases from 2023 for spring, including delights from Tom Ford, Diptyque, Valentino, Jo Malone, and many more.

Best spring fragrances for women

Diptyque L’Eau Papier The Diptyque L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette is a combination of white musk, mimosa flower, roasted sesame and blond wood notes, mixed together to create a laidback versatile fragrance. Inspired by summer signatures, like botanical gardens and the sea breeze, the L’Eau Papier emulates the scent of water and paper, so book lovers will definitely love the smell of this beautiful fragrance. Diptyque L’Eau Papier is available to buy at Selfridges (opens in new tab) for £125. Maison Margiela Replica On A Date Taking inspiration from the Mediterranean sunshine and vineyards, the Maison Margiela Replica On A Date is romantic, delicate and feminine. Imbued with notes of blackcurrant liqueur, bergamot, rose petal essence, geranium oil and patchouli, you’ll love this fragrance if you’re into sweet sensual scents. Available in 30ml or 100ml, Replica On A Date sets the scene of the perfect date, and it comes in a fun bottle. Maison Margiela Replica On A Date is available to buy at John Lewis (opens in new tab) for £55. Ellis Brooklyn Florist For those who can’t get enough of spring florals, try the new Ellis Brooklyn Florist. In a powerfully pink bottle, the Florist Eau de Parfum captures the scent of fresh blooms and citrus, with notes of lily of the valley, pear, golden gardenia and honeysuckle. It’s also a vegan and cruelty-free perfume. Ellis Brooklyn Florist is available to buy at Space NK (opens in new tab) for £110. Gucci Bloom Intense A new addition to the extensive Gucci Bloom collection, the Gucci Bloom Intense is described by the brand as ‘mysterious and sensual’... and who doesn’t want to smell like that?! A deeply floral scent, it has a sweet twist thanks to its notes of orange blossom, jasmine sambac, ginger, mandarin, coconut and lady of the night. Gucci Bloom Intense is available to buy at Farfetch (opens in new tab) for £130. Elie Saab Elixir Elixir by Elie Saab is a sensual and captivating fragrance with notes of mandarin, neroli, iris, love accord and amber. Powerful and long lasting, Elie Saab Elixir will complete any springtime perfume collection, and the heart embossed bottle deserves to be shown off. Available in 30ml, 50ml or 100ml sizes. Elie Saab Elixir is available to buy at Boots (opens in new tab) for £75. Paco Rabanne Fame Blooming Pink The Fame Blooming Pink is the new collector’s edition from Paco Rabanne. With an eye-catching sparkling bottle, the Fame Blooming Pink looks and smells powerful, with notes of mango, bergamot, sandalwood, vanilla and jasmine. It looks dark and edgy yet has an overly floral scent that’s perfect for spring. Paco Rabanne Fame Blooming Pink is available to buy at The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab) for £118.

Best spring fragrances for men

Tom Ford Soleil De Feu The new addition for men from Tom Ford is the Soleil De Feu. Translated to ‘fiery sun’, this is the perfect way to describe this scent with its notes of amber, sandalwood and tuberose. These ingredients give the Soleil De Feu a warm and spicy fragrance that will see wearers through spring, summer and beyond. Tom Ford Soleil De Feu is available to buy at Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) for £210. Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Intense Another fun ambery scent is the Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Intense. A tribute to Rome and its street culture, this fragrance is intense, powerful and playful. With notes of mandarin, ginger, nutmeg and smoked vetiver, the Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Intense is spicy, oriental and warming. Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Intense is available to buy at The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab) for £70. Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Pacific Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The BOSS Bottled Pacific from Hugo Boss adds a fresh burst of energy to the BOSS Bottled family of fragrances. This aromatic, woody and refreshing scent has layers of lemon, salt and coconut, reminiscent of the ocean. With its bright blue bottle, the BOSS Bottled Pacific is the ideal scent for spring/summer 2023 but you’ll need to be quick as it’s limited edition. Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Pacific is available to buy at The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab) for £56. Jo Malone Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense Part of the Cologne Intense collection from Jo Malone, the Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense has been described as ‘hypnotic and alluring’. In a sleek understated bottle, the Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense is rich in oud, cedarwood and bergamot, giving it a musky dark scent. Jo Malone Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense is available to buy at Jo Malone (opens in new tab) for £106. Montblanc Explorer Platinum Another woody fragrance, the Montblanc Explorer Platinum is inspired by exploration and the world’s highest mountains. It’s enriched with notes of violet leaves, clary sage, grapefruit, cedarwood and amber, giving it a rich intensity that’s suited to those who love to get outside. The bottle will also look great on your cologne shelf with its silver textured sleeve, inspired by the 1858 Geosphere Montblanc watch. Montblanc Explorer Platinum is available to buy at The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab) for £37. Givenchy Gentleman Society The Givenchy Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum is a unique fragrance, filled with floral blossoming notes and musky wood accords. It features the essence of sage, cardamom, vetiver, cedarwood, sandalwood and vanilla which all come together in a dramatic-looking black and silver bottle. Givenchy Gentleman Society is available to buy at Boots (opens in new tab) for £101.50.