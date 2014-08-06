Best iPad case: iPad Air, iPad 4 and iPad 2 cases and covers

By Max Parker
1/35
Dom Reilly for Financial Times
If you're a terribly classy old chap then what better way to protect your iPad Air than this leather constructed sleeve. It's not just about the looks though, underneath that genuine leather exterior is a sturdy interior that has been crash tested, at the home of Williams F1 no less, to survive impact of up to 25g.
Price: £195 | Dom Reilly
2/35
G-Form Extreme sleeve
iPads are delicate, they're also quite expensive and prone to being dropped, normally at the worst possible moments. G-Form's Extreme Sleeve though should ensure your investment stays pristine, very pristine indeed. It's flexible, pretty lightweight and even resistant to the odd splash of water, plus it comes in a vibrantly bright yellow hue that'll make spotting it in your crowded bag a doddle.
Price: $69.99 | G-Form
3/35
Dodocase Clasic
Protective and durable, Dodocase is bound like a book, and made from high quality bamboo and Moroccan cloth, giving your iPad a timeless traditional look. Even better they can be personalised with whatever you'd like on the front.
£64.49 | Dodocase
4/35
Ballistic Tough Jacket
Built for rugged protection, even corners bulge out on the Tough Jacket, providing extra impact protection for your precious screen. Three protective layers keep safety to a maximum, and a removable front cover doubles as a kickstand.
£69.99 | Ballistic
5/35
Air Jacket Case
Perfect for those who don't really like having a case on their device, the Air Jacket is completely protective minus the unnecessary bulk. It also has a partition on the side to attach another case to cover the front.
£34.95 | Power Support
6/35
Griffin CinemaSeat
Forget expensive in-car entertainment systems – the CinemaSeat features an adjustable strap that mounts to the headrest, so back-seat passengers can enjoy hours of entertainment. There's also a small mesh pocket on the back for cables.
£29.95 | Griffin
7/35
Incipio 'Watson' wallet folio
This folio case has space for your iPad, but also for your cards and paper documents too. Incipio make a point of using eco-friendly vegan leather, if that's your bag.
$49.99 | Incipio
8/35
Kavaj Berlin
The Kavaj Berlin leather iPad Air case is all sumptious premium leather, super simple and super light. It adds very little weight or bulk and looks exceedingly swish as well. The slimness does mean that it's not as missile-proof as some cases however, but with integrated magnets in the screencover and the smell of real leather this is a tough one to beat.
Price: £39.90 | Kavaj
9/35
Notepad Folio
The Notepad Folio for iPad does everything you expect but also can hold a pen and pad of paper, making it a perfect assistant for notes on the go.
$49.99 | Targus
10/35
Otter Box Defender Series
Sturdy case stalwart Otterbox is back with a Defender designed specifically for the iPad Air, bringing with it rugged protection for those who need top end durability. While it's not the sleekest case we've ever seen, the multi layer make up gives you three stages of defence, along with a handy pop out stand.
Price: £69.95 | Otterbox
11/35
Twelve South BookBook Travel Journal
Far more than just a run of the mill case, the BookBook Travel Journal is a beautifully designed place to keep all your tech goodies safe. Modelled after a classic, leather bound book, this can hold your iPad Air, along with a load of accessories. In terms of durability, the Journal is equipped with a strong spine, two 'hardback' sides and dual zippers, enough to keep all your kit gleaming.
Price: £89 | Twelve South
12/35
Incipio lexington
The Incipio Lexington Hard Shell Folio for iPad Air is a reassuringly solid back case teamed with a faux-leather folding screen cover. Pleasingly matte finish and pleasant detailing mean that this case won't embarrass in any company. Only downside is the closure tab, which can be fiddly in use. Overall a great case at a good price.
Price: £34.95 | Incipio
13/35
SwitchEasy Canvas for iPad Air
It is may look simple, yet the SwitchEasy Canvas is a particularly sophisticated piece of iPad Air protection. The folio style case is fitted out with magnets, keeping everything tightly shut when it's not in use, plus there's auto on when you flip it open. Protection is taken care of as well, thanks to a scratch, stain and splash resistant exterior. A polycarbonate shell, which is shock absorbent, should hopefully keep your device intact if you accidentally let it slip from your grasp.
Price: $49.99 | SwitchEasy
14/35
Everything Tablet Case and Stand
Boasting 360 degree movement and a high quality PU leather construction, this case is both versatile and durable. Position your iPad Air however you want, either portrait or landscape, while a micro fibre inner lining keeps any pesky dirt of the 9.7-inch Retina display. It's sturdy, colourful and proper protection for your pricey investment.
Price: £29.99 | Everything Tablet
15/35
Osprey Portal Pixel Port
Headlining this sturdy, durable bag is the TPU film window, which allows you to control the touchscreen on your iPad while it's safely stowed away. There's plenty of protection for your gagdets, multiple interior pockets and as it conforms to EU luggage rules, it's great for taking on a plane. Comfort is key too, with a sternum strap and a webbing hip belt - this is a strong all round bag.
Price: £80 | Osprey
16/35
Targus Versavu
An update to the previous version of the Versavu, Targus has slimmed down the case so it plays nice with Apple's new iPad Air. As with its predecessor, the Versavu has a rotating mechanism, allowing you freely alter the iPad's orientation, without removing it from the case.
Price: £44.99 | Targus
17/35
Barbour iPad Air Cover Quilted Collection
If you like your iPad Air case to match your shooting jacket, and to be honest, who doesn't? Then this quilted cover will probably be your only option. Produced in co-operation with Barbour, the sleeve features a tartan lining and a magnetic clasp, along with a handy stand.
Price: £79.99 | Proporta
18/35
Griffin Survivor
The iPad is a beautiful looking tablet, so it would be shame to dent it after dropping it on your kitchen table. Luckily Griffin is at hand, with the Survivor case. Designed to meet the US Department of Defense Standard 810F, this extreme case has a shatter resistant polycarbonate frame, combined with shock absorbing silicone. There's a built-in screen protector, plus sealed ports for the Lightning connector and headphone socket.
Price: $79.99 | Griffin
19/35
Maroo Kope
Constructed from high quality leather, this folio style will add an extra dash of class your new iPad Air. The interior pocket is great for storing a few business cards, while the hand-strap makes everything easy to carry. Protection? The patented SG Bumper chassis should help to avoid any dings and dents.
Price: $49.95 | Maroo
20/35
Quiksilver iPad Air Redemption
If you're the surfing type, then this Quiksilver designed sleeve could be right up your street. Featuring a 'redemption' pattern, the case is made out of neoprene – so your new iPad Air will be safe.
Price: £14.99 | Proporta
21/35
Belkin Lap Stand
The latest Microsoft Surface sells itself on lapability – easily being able to be use the tablet on your lap. It was just a matter of time before cases suppliers began to go in the same direction. The Lapstand from Belkin is designed to make it easy to type out long documents on your shiny new iPad Air. ComfortForm material moulds to your body, while the X-Frame keeps everything sturdy.
Price: £49.99 | Belkin
22/35
Apple iPad Air Smart Cover
Ever since the iPad 2 introduction, Apple has sold a Smart Cover to go along with the flagship product. For first time since its inception though, we get a slight redesign, with a more iPad Mini look. Gone is the metal binding, replaced by a more seamless, complete polyurethane look. There are new colours too, with black, yellow, blue, green and red available.
Price: £35 | Apple
23/35
LifeProof Nüüd
If you're particularly prone to dropping your iPad, then make sure it retains is stylish design by kitting it out with LifeProof's nüüd case. Waterproof to 2 metres, dirt proof, snow proof and even shock proof this case is designed to military specifications, yet keeps a relatively slim form factor. Never again will your iPad pick up any unwanted dings.
Price: £49.99 | LifeProof
24/35
Apple iPad Air Smart Case
Along with the updated Smart Cover, Apple has announced a new leather Smart Case, which offers all around protection to keep your iPad Air looking spick and span. Apple's colourful run continues, with the case coming in brown, beige, black, yellow, blue and red.
Price: £65 | Apple
25/35
Cygnett Paradox Lux
This origami style case folds in a whole number of ways, so you can pick your favourite. It is microfiber lined, for extra protection, plus there are hand-stitched edges and coloured accents.
Price: £49.99 | Cygnett
26/35
Tavik Drone
Beautifully stitched and finished, with a lovely micro-suede lining - the Tavik Drone is a great mix of aesthetic form and functionality. It folds nicely to create a viewing platform when you need one, and when you're finished the magnetic buckle clips shut and enables the iPad's auto-sleep.
Price: £25 | Tavik
27/35
Miniot Wooden Cover MK II
Apple's own Smart Cover has been gloriously imitated in a natural wooden finish. Miniot's cover holds to the iPad 2, 3 and 4 with magnets and rolls smoothly up to act as a versatile stand for your iPad all the while looking effortlessly classy.
Price: €50 | Link: Miniot
28/35
Apple iPad 2 Smart Cover
Unveiled alongside the new tablet, the Smart Cover uses a series of magnets that when placed over your iPad 4 will put your slate into sleep mode and awaken it when opening. It also doubles as a stand to watch movies, or to type out your emails.
Price: £59 (leather), £39 (polyurethane) | Link: Apple
29/35
Smythson Cooper Collection new iPad case
Creators of luxurious items for over 125 years, the new iPad is the latest to get the lavish treatment with this goatskin leather case which holds the Apple tablet secure via two zip fasteners and can also be used as a stand so you can work or play without having to keep hold of your tablet.
Price: £395 | Smythson
30/35
Poketo iPad 2 Case
A manilla envelope-style case for iPad 4 made from polyturethane, the Poketo case even closes with a string clasp. Available in four colours.
Price $48 | Link: Gear4
31/35
Belkin Keyboard Folio
A perfect compromise between tablet and laptop, the Belkin Keyboard Folio offers the standard protection of a case with the convenience of a keyboard.
Price: £103.26 | Link: Amazon
32/35
Knomo Tan Folio Case
Made from real leather and hard plastic, each Knomo case comes with a unique ID number, to help track your iPad down when lost.
Price: £49.99 | Knomo
33/35
Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover
Maybe one day, Apple will make a SmartCover with an integrated keyboard, but if you can't wait for those Cupertino chaps to do it, this slimline cover should do the trick for now. Sporting a wireless Bluetooth keyboard that connects to your new iPad (or iPad 2) via a magnetic clip, the aluminium cover also protects your Apple tablet screen and has built in stand, so you can type from all angles.
Price: £89.99 | Link: Logitech
34/35
Burberry Smoked Check iPad case
The iconic checked design has long been favoured by fashionistas and football fans and now style-conscious tech lovers can proudly sport the Burberry tartan. Opting for a more understated look, the lightly padded iPad pouch features a leather trim and a simple snap button to keep it secure on your travels.
Price: £165 | Burberry
35/35
Mulberry iPad case
If you have expensive tastes but don't want to draw too much attention to your iPad, this glossy goat leather case made by British bag-maker Mulberry adds minimal bulk and still manages to look elegant with its simple, understated design.
Price: £165 | Mulberry