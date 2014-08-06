Best iPad case: iPad Air, iPad 4 and iPad 2 cases and covers

Previous Next 13/35

SwitchEasy Canvas for iPad Air

It is may look simple, yet the SwitchEasy Canvas is a particularly sophisticated piece of iPad Air protection. The folio style case is fitted out with magnets, keeping everything tightly shut when it's not in use, plus there's auto on when you flip it open. Protection is taken care of as well, thanks to a scratch, stain and splash resistant exterior. A polycarbonate shell, which is shock absorbent, should hopefully keep your device intact if you accidentally let it slip from your grasp.

Price: $49.99 | SwitchEasy