Get a full body workout with the best bodyweight exercises and no equipment needed

If you want to build muscle mass fast, you can't really avoid doing resistance training regularly. Full body workouts can be done relatively easily, using only a few compound exercises. Weighted squats, bench presses and deadlifts will make you stronger in no time, that is if you have the right equipment or have access to a gym.

But what if you don't? Having no equipment doesn't mean you can't work on your muscles, on the contrary. Even with only a yoga mat and a resistance band, you can do a full body workout doing only five exercises per workout.

The below exercises use nothing more than your bodyweight and can be performed in a small, confined space like the living room in your one-bed flat. Or prison. Music can help to motivate you so consider a pair of the best workout headphones or, since you're at home a (or prison) and not a gym, a wireless speaker could be even better.

The only other thing you might need is a fitness smartwatch. These wearable devices can track calories burned and how hard you're working your heart much more effectively than cheap fitness trackers – although Fitbit's Coach app could prove inspiring. The more advanced running and gym watches mean you can analyse your workouts in more detail afterwards, and learn more about recovery time and training load.

Eat your protein

You won't see results anytime soon if you keep on consuming calories way over maintenance levels and you drink alcohol excessively on a regular basis. Apart from the potentially negative long term effects, there habits can hinder progress and make you see results later (if at all).

As well eating right, another thing you want to do is to introduce more protein into your diet. The most convenient way to consume protein is probably to drink protein shakes, which are a combination or either milk/milk substitute or water and protein powder.

If you are planning on doing loads of training, you can also consider taking some creatine too. Cheap creatine deals are everywhere and you'll only need 3-5 grams a day to sustain your creatine levels (after the initial loading phase, should you want to do that).

So, in summary: eat your protein, avoid eating too much, drink plenty of water and maybe throw some creatine in the mix, if you want to exercise intensely.

the best full body workout – 5 bodyweight exercises with no equipment required

Before you start doing any exercises, make sure you're all warmed up. Do 5-10 minutes of cardio which can be stationary run or a light jog around the block, just to get your heart rate up a bit.

Listening to music can also help you feel motivated throughout your workout. Many people (in fact, most of the people) listen to music one way or another during cardio or resistance workouts. Music can help you get into the zone easier and it also filters out distracting noises.

If you're working out at home, you might also want to consider getting a portable speaker. These devices can be placed almost everywhere and can deliver excellent sound quality. Talking about getting into the zone!

1. mountain climbers

Muscles worked: abs, obliques, quads, hamstrings, deltoids, biceps, triceps and even the chest

Sets/Reps: Do 20 seconds three times

If you are doing one exercise only, make it mountain climbers. This exercise works pretty much your whole body, but especially your abs and obliques, your quads and hamstrings, and basically your whole upper body for stabilisation.

You start off in the standard push up position. To perform a mountain climber, pull your knees up to your chest, one at a time, in quick succession. You want to keep your body in a push up position all the way through the exercise, so don't bob your hips up and down as you're tucking your legs in.

Try to do mountain climbers as fast as you can without compromising on technique. It is a high-intensity exercise, after all. You'll see that even 20 seconds of mountain climbers can be very tiring.

Up the game: try oblique mountain climbers for added intensity

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Walkout push up

Muscles worked: hamstrings, chest, triceps

Sets/reps: Do 3 sets of 10 reps

Starting position is you standing up, legs a little bit less then shoulder width apart. Bend over like you wanted to touch your toes, but instead, place your palms on the floor and walk forward with your arms until you reach the standard push up position.

Do a push up than walk back with your arms and straighten back up. That's one rep.

Walkout push ups work both your pecs (chest muscles) and your shoulders too. Another benefit is the added hamstring stretch at the beginning of the movement.

Up the game: add a few sets of pike pushups to your routine for added shoulder activation.

3. stationary lunges



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Muscles worked: quads, glutes, calves, hamstring, core, inner thighs

Sets/Reps: Do 4 sets of 12 reps

Lunges work – not surprisingly – your legs the most, especially your quads and glutes, and what's even better, there are a few different variations so you can keep your exercise sessions fresh. One you familiarised yourself with forward lunges, try reverse lunges or even side lunges.

The actual exercise is pretty straight forward: as you are standing straight, take a big step forward and bend your knee so your rear knee almost touches the floor. Then kick yourself back up with your front leg and return to your original position. Do the same with the other leg. Once you did both legs, that's one rep.

Just as walkout push ups, lunges double up as a stretching exercise and it's especially beneficial to move the inner thighs, an area often neglected by other exercises.

Up the game: use resistance bands for added intensity. Hook the band under your feet and hold the ends of the band in your hands. Lift the ends up shoulder height, so the band is tight in the highest position of the movement.

4. triceps box dip

Muscle areas activated: triceps, delts, pecs, upper back

Sets/Reps: Do 3 sets of 8 reps

Dips work your triceps and we all know that if you want bigger arms, you should concentrate on your triceps and not your biceps. Dips, and especially box dips, can be performed almost everywhere where there is an elevated surface, let it be a chair, a sofa, a low wall, anything.

Box dips are a dead-simple exercise and probably everyone knows how to do it. Rest your legs in front of you as you do your dips and concentrate on slow negative movement (as you go down) and explosive upward motion.

Up the game: try bodyweight dips with your legs in the air. We recommend using stable objects for support and always make sure you can perform the whole movement without obstructions. If you have even the slightest concerns, get someone to spot you and place appropriate cushioning under you.

5. inverted rows

Muscle areas activated: all your back muscles, biceps, forearms, core

Sets/Reps: Do 3 sets of 8 reps

You don't need dumbbells to work your biceps (it doesn't hurt if you have a pair, though). All you need is a surface you can hang from with your legs extended in front of you. Ideally a bar of some sort, but any surface would do you can hang on to.

The starting position is you hanging onto the bar, heels on the floor, your back and legs straight – core engaged – arms a little further than shoulder width apart in a 90° angle to your body. Try underhand grip for maximum biceps activation.

To perform an inverted row, pull your body closer to the bar then straighten your arm again. As above, the negative movement (as straighten your arms) should be slow and the positive very energetic.

Up the game: Try inverted rows with an elevated leg. Place your legs on a box or a pouf and see if it's any harder to perform inverted rows (it is).