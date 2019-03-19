The best blue light blocking glasses 2019: glasses for a good night's sleep

If you find that you are having trouble sleeping, especially after doing some last minute work or binge watching your favourite TV series, then it could be a sign that your body is being affected by the blue light that your screen emits.

While the most cost-effective thing to do would be to turn off your screen a couple of hours before going to bed, we know full well that a lot of people use their evening screen time to relax after a hard day at the office, or continue doing work right up to bed time if it’s been a particularly hard day!

With that the case, blue light blocking glasses could be a solution. With a lens specially designed to absorb the blue light emitted from our screens, you may find that you no longer feel wide awake when it’s time for you to get some valuable shut-eye.

The only niggle with blue light blocking glasses is they don’t block 100% of blue light. If you’re looking for high blockage glasses, you’re looking at spending around the £50 mark, with exception of our first pick, the Uvex Skyper glasses, which block 98% of light and will only set you back around £25 or so.

Typically, medium blue light blocking glasses will set you back £25, and low blue light blocking glasses, about £20. Because they’re quite an obscure buy and not quite common place on the market, the best place to get hold of blue light blocking glasses is on Amazon. We’ve had a trawl through the site and picked out the most popular. Discover our selection below.

1. Prospek Computer Glasses - Elite A stylishly practical pair of blue light blocking glasses Specifications Best for: Sophistication Blue light blocked: High 98% Size: One size Weight: 59g Reasons to buy + Slim frame + High blocking Reasons to avoid - Only one size

A stylish pair needn't be geeky or young street style, they can be slim and sophisticated, too. If you’re worried about what your partner may think of you sat at the table in a pair of yellow glasses or you’re planning on wearing them around the office, these Prospek glasses are a good alternative to our second pick.

Similar in price and with the same percentage of blocking they’re a just as good buy, the only negative being that the frames only comes in one size.

2. Uvex Skyper Value for money, super protective - definitely the best buy Specifications Best for: Long amounts of screen time Blue light blocked: High 98% Size: One size Weight: 83g Reasons to buy + Block 98% of blue light + Anti-fog lenses Reasons to avoid - Tight fit over glasses

If you’re looking for blue light blocking glasses that will get the job done without spending a lot of money, we have the solution right here in this pair from Uvex.

While ‘wrap around’ isn’t the most stylish of glasses design, when you’re sat in bed doing some last minute work on your laptop, you don’t really care what you look like.

With an anti-fog lens, they shouldn’t start steaming up on you when you’re sipping a hot drink and they should just about fit over your main glasses if you wear them. All in all, a good buy for £25.

3. Swannies Eyewear Digital Eye Strain Prevention These glasses promise deep sleep - even for gamers Specifications Best for: Gamers Blue light blocked: High 98% Size: Regular, small kids Weight: 102g Reasons to buy + Fairly stylish frame + Available in 3 sizes Reasons to avoid - Sizing comes up small

If you’re thinking of wearing blue light blocking glasses on a regular basis, it may be worth forking out that little bit extra to buy a pair that a more ‘street worthy’.

With a stylish frame and a range of sizes in stock, you don’t need to worry about looking like a weird blue-bottle fly with oversized yellow glasses on – especially handy if you plan on wearing these in the office or when you go round your mate’s house for a gaming session.

4. Duco Computer Glasses The ideal blue blocking glasses for the office Specifications Best for: Office computers Blue light blocked: Low Size: One size Weight: 20g Reasons to buy + Not as garish as others + Lightweight frame Reasons to avoid - Don't block as much light

While the level of blue light blocking that these glasses offer is significantly less than previous pairs, the light yellow lens is certainly a more subtle look.

To give them an edge over other blue light blocking glasses, they feature an anti-glare coating, too. With their lightweight frame, they’re suitable for wearing all day; the only downside is their one size frame, which may be too big, or too small, for some wearers.

5. Prospek Premium Computer Glasses The closest to everyday glasses you can get Specifications Best for: Daily use Blue light blocked: Medium Size: Regular, small Weight: 90.7g Reasons to buy + No tinted lens + Block glare Reasons to avoid - Lenses easily smudge

If you’re conscious of the garish yellow lens of most blue light blocking glasses, then this stylishly pleasing pair could be your answer. The clear lens blocks 50% of blue light (supposedly the harmful amount), allowing the other 50% through, which means you shouldn’t have to put up with colour distortion.

While the frame is heavier than some of our other picks, they’re stylish and sophisticated enough for everyday wear, so you shouldn’t look like a weirdo in front of your colleagues or out on the street if you forget to take them off!

6. Cyxus Blue Light Filter Clip On A great little extension for prescription glasses wearers Specifications Best for: Prescription glasses Blue light blocked: Medium Size: Small, standard, large Weight: 59g Reasons to buy + Easy clip on function + Won't scratch your prescription lenses Reasons to avoid - May not match your lens shape

If you’re conscious that you need your blue light blocking glasses to cover your prescription lenses (blocking blue light is all well and good but you still need to see!), then these could be the ideal solution.

Blocking a good medium level of blue light, you can easily flip the lenses up and down as and when you need them, and with three sizes available, you should be able to find the ideal size for your existing glasses. Unless they’re square or round lenses, of course.