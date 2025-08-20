Hyundai now wants in on retro gaming – makes a car based on old school classics

Quick Summary The Hyundai Insteroid is making an appearance at Gamescom 2025 as electric vehicles and retro gaming collide. Visitors can play the classic-styled Insteroid "retro" arcade game and then check out the actual concept car right there at the show.

The Hyundai Insteroid was originally designed as a virtual concept car aimed at giving the Renault 5 Turbo 3E a race. However, it has now shown up in real life.

The compact electric car is making an appearance at Gamescom 2025 where it will be sat to view in real life. Visitors will also be able to play a retro-style, classic-game-inspired button basher of the same name, Insteroid.

This EV concept car was created from the popularity of the Hyundai Inster, with upgraded looks and insane sound system.

(Image credit: Hyundai)

The car's name was inspired by retro games, so what better way to honour that than to make a real game and have it available to play at the event?

Based on classic maze games, it features the car as the main character and has was described by Hyundai:

"The game features two stages. In the first, players collect steroid-can-shaped electricity items to evolve the Inster character into the Insteroid.

"In the second, players guide the evolved character to trap the final boss within a maze and complete the mission as quickly as possible."

(Image credit: Hyundai)

After playing the game, visitors to the stand can check out the car, including its integrated BeatHouse sound system. This, the company says, includes unique sounds developed for car including drifting, idling, boarding and exiting.

This is just the start, as the gaming experience is going on a world tour with it due to appear in South Korea, Italy and Japan all within the year.