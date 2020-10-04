Best Adidas running shoes: Ultraboost your performance with the best Adidas running trainers

Admittedly, the Adidas brand needs no introduction and the best Adidas running shoes have always been/are/will always be sought after. Over the years, Adidas has released some of the best running shoes, including the Adizero series, and continues to innovate to date with technology such as the EnergyRod system featured in the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro running shoes.

• Buy running shoes at Adidas

• Buy Adidas running shoes at sportsshoes.com

Probably the most well-known Adidas running shoes is the Ultraboost series: these shoes are as stylish as they are functional, making hem irresistible to both runners and sneakerheads. Adidas is also heavily investing in 3D printing technology as well as recycling/upcycling plastic: the Adidas 4D Run 1.0 shoes use a 3D-printed lattice midsole while the Adidas Parley range uses recycled ocean plastic.

We'll most likely see some good Adidas running shoes deals for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and even Cyber Monday, all of which are happening rather soon. Not like there aren't some great deals happening right now, just check out the last entry on this list.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Which is the best Adidas running shoe right now?

Although the Adidas UltraBoost series has always been popular, the latest iteration – Adidas Ultraboost 20 – hasn't made it to this list for multiple reasons. First of all, the Ultraboost 20 doesn't bring a lot of innovation to the table, only minor adjustments compared to the Ultraboost 19.

Secondly, there are better Adidas shoes for training released ever since: the Adidas SL20. The Adidas SL20 is the best multipurpose Adidas running trainers at the moment. It is light and responsive, not to mention it is priced really well too. For anything but fast racing, we can wholeheartedly recommend the Adidas SL20.

For fast long-distance racing, you might want get the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro. The Adizero Adios Pro is very similar to other long-distance running shoes in this day and age: it has a fat midsole, lightweight upper and a carbon insert in the midsole for added propulsion. But as opposed to a full-size carbon plate, the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro uses the EnergyRod system that is said to "mirror the metatarsal bones of elite athletes".

Adidas is not the most famous for its stability running shoes but naturally, you can find good support shoes in the German brand's roster nevertheless. The Adidas Solarglide ST 3 features the Boost midsole technology and offers stabilisation through its Solar Propulsion Rail technology.

Trail runners and hikers should be familiar with Adidas' Terrex sub-brand and the best trail running shoes from the current range is the Adidas Terrex Speed LD. Offering a great value for money, the Speed LD is "made for those who just want to go fast and hammer up mountains with high performance", according to Adidas. We tend to agree with tha statement.

Best Adidas running shoes

(Image credit: adidas)

Best Adidas running shoes for most people: Adidas SL20 Superlight and responsive running trainers Specifications Weight: 230 grams (men's size 8.5UK) Drop: 10 mm (24/14) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Responsive + Comfortable + Reasonably-priced Today's Best Deals £69.96 View at Wiggle

Announced in early 2020, the SL20 heralded the coming of the now widely used Lightstrike foam: a light and responsive foam that now powers shoes like the Adidas Adizero Adios PRO (see below), a record breaking speedster.

The Adidas SL20 is not a racing shoe, mind: it might be super light and easy to run in, but it was designed for training as opposed to racing. It's not a problem though as the SL20 is indeed an excellent running trainer that also doesn't cost the earth either.

You'll find all the trademark Adidas features in the SL20, including the lightweight mesh upper, the Continental grip outsole and the dependable running performance. The biggest criticism we can offer is probably the lack of personality. The default black/white/coral SL20 looks pretty much like all the other Adidas shoes released at the time, including the Ultraboost PB, the Adizero Pro and the likes.

For the price, the Adidas SL20 is probably the best running trainer you can get at the moment.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Best Nike running shoes for racing: Adidas Adizero Adios Pro A true Nike Vaporfly-challenger Specifications Weight: 225 grams (men's size 8.5UK) Drop: 8.5 mm (26.5/35) Reasons to buy + Feather-light + Geared for racing + EnergyRod system effectively replaces full-size carbon plates Reasons to avoid - Availability issues Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A day after the updated Adidas Adizero Adios Pro was announced, Peres Jepchirchir became the world’s fastest woman over a half marathon, after she crossed the finish line in Prague with the time of 1:05:34 wearing the shoes. Talking about perfect timing!

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro features the aforementioned EnergyRod system that replaces full-size carbon plates with 'carbon rods' as well as the Lightstrike foam that works so well in the SL20. The Celermesh upper is different from the Primeknit upper used in Ultraboost models: it is lighter and thinner to reduce the overall weight.

The outsole looks smooth as butter yet it provides traction on the road and the 10 mm drop will make you lean into each step so you can hit the ground running. Literally and figuratively.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Best Adidas running shoes for support/stability: Adidas Solarglide ST 3 Stability running shoes that use plenty of recycled material for sustainability Specifications Weight: 330 grams (men's 8.5UK) Drop: 10 mm Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Boost midsole has a proven track record Reasons to avoid - So heavy Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When you think of stability shoes, the first brand that pops into mind is definitely not Adidas. That said, the Adidas SolarGlide ST 3 is pretty damn stable, yet the supportive heel construction allows the Achilles to move freely. As well as stability, the SolarGlide ST 3 also offers comfort thanks to the reinforced upper.

The Adidas SolarGlide ST 3 uses the Boost midsole technology, also found in the Ultraboost shoes, a tried and tested foam that's responsive and provides good energy returns. It is worth mentioning that due to the extra supporting material used in the shoes, the SolarGlide ST 3 is rather heavy: a size 8.5UK weighs a whopping 330 grams.

On the upside, the shoes are made with Primegreen, a series of 'high-performance' recycled materials. The upper contains a minimum of 50% recycled content, making it at least somewhat environmentally friendly.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Best Nike running shoes for trail runners: Adidas Terrex Speed LD In these these trail shoes, you will be speed Specifications Weight: 260 grams (men's size 8.5UK) Drop: 9 mm (26/17) Reasons to buy + Compact + Deep-cut collar leaves ankle free of distractions + Ample amount of reinforcement Reasons to avoid - Midsole might be firm for the untrained feet Today's Best Deals £119.95 View at Wiggle

The Adidas Speed LD sits in the goldilocks-zone in between the other Speed models: it is sturdier and provides more traction than the Speed but also cheaper and more flexible than the Speed GTX.

What really makes the Adidas Terrex Speed LD shine is the Continental rubber outsole that provides superior grip on all surfaces. The technical lugs grip into the earth making sure you're sure-footed even on wet and slippery terrain. The three cutouts on the outsole help reduce weight without compromising grip efficiency.

Flipping the Adidas Terrex Speed LD over, you'll find the abrasion-resistant mesh upper. The integrated, gusseted tongue protects your feet but also lets the air move in and out of the shoes to improve comfort and reduce swelling even after running longer distances.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Best cheap Adidas running shoes: Adidas Supernova Adds a stable Boost to your stride Specifications Weight: 307 grams (men's size 8.5UK) Drop: 10mm (32/22) Reasons to buy + Beginner-friendly midsole drop + Boost midsole for a great price + Good traction Reasons to avoid - Heavy Today's Best Deals £45 View at Pro Direct Soccer

In all honesty, the Adidas Supernova is not all that cheaper than the Adidas SL20 and if we had to pick one, we would probably recommend the SL20, but nevertheless, the Supernova is a great running shoes for people who would like to transition from wearing a generic running trainer to something more substantial.

The Adidas Supernova uses the same Boost cushioning as the extremely popular Ultraboost series and an engineered mesh upper that's breathable and light. The overall weight of the shoes is a bit heavy, though. Not to a level where it would weigh your feet down as you run but compared to the SL20, it's almost 80 grams heavier.

That aside, by buying the Adidas Supernova, you'll get a cushioned and comfortable running shoes that features an 'optimised forefoot construction' for a roomier toebox, Continental rubber outsole, StableFrame guide system that helps the heel to toe transition and more.