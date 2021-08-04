Away vs Horizn Studios: how to choose your next suitcase

If you’re looking for something a little different to your mainstream luggage brands, then there are two contenders which we think bring some added style to the table: Away and Horizn Studios.
From your classic cabin bags to travel accessories, these brands have a lot to offer. Here’s what you need to know…
Away vs Horizn Studios: Brands
Away is an American lifestyle brand that’s fairly new to the scene, having been founded in 2015, they’ve really made a name for themselves with both hard and soft shell cases, as well as a whole accessories range.
Horizn Studios offers some seriously smart luggage for those looking to stand out from the crowd, with a solid core collection as well as limited edition pieces and personalised luggage sets.
Both suitcases brands have a luxury vibe about them, yet with a slightly lower price tag than the likes of Samsonite or Tumi, so if you’re all about trying new brands and want to make a statement at the airport, check out these suitcases.
Away vs Horizn Studios: Design
Away offers a range of durable luggage options including hard shell and softside, which come in a multitude of colours and a smart matt finish, making them look very premium yet with a fairly reasonable price. They pride themselves on making luggage that lasts, so whichever design you choose, you’re making a good investment if you travel frequently.
Horizn are taking things one step further and breaking the mould with truly smart luggage - we’re talking charging ports and tracking devices, which make their luggage look seriously cool.
Away vs Horizn Studios: best of the bunch
Away vs Horizn Studios: Where can I buy them?
Away and Horizn Studios are widely available online on both their own websites www.horizn-studios.co.uk and www.awaytravel.com. You can also purchase some of the older editions of these luggage brands on Amazon.
