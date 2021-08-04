Away vs Horizn Studios: how to choose your next suitcase

What is the difference between Away and Horizn Studios? We've taken a look…

Away vs Horizn Studios
(Image credit: Away / Horizn Studios)
Sarah-Jane Butcher

By Last updated

If you’re looking for something a little different to your mainstream luggage brands, then there are two contenders which we think bring some added style to the table: Away and Horizn Studios. 

From your classic cabin bags to travel accessories, these brands have a lot to offer. Here’s what you need to know…

Away vs Horizn Studios: Brands 

Away is an American lifestyle brand that’s fairly new to the scene, having been founded in 2015, they’ve really made a name for themselves with both hard and soft shell cases, as well as a whole accessories range. 

Horizn Studios offers some seriously smart luggage for those looking to stand out from the crowd, with a solid core collection as well as limited edition pieces and personalised luggage sets. 

Both suitcases brands have a luxury vibe about them, yet with a slightly lower price tag than the likes of Samsonite or Tumi, so if you’re all about trying new brands and want to make a statement at the airport, check out these suitcases. 

Away vs Horizn Studios: Design

Away offers a range of durable luggage options including hard shell and softside, which come in a multitude of colours and a smart matt finish, making them look very premium yet with a fairly reasonable price. They pride themselves on making luggage that lasts, so whichever design you choose, you’re making a good investment if you travel frequently. 

Horizn are taking things one step further and breaking the mould with truly smart luggage - we’re talking charging ports and tracking devices, which make their luggage look seriously cool.

Away vs Horizn Studios: best of the bunch

Away suitcase

(Image credit: Away)

Away Daily Carry-on with Pocket

Specifications
Price: £245
Sizes: One size
Volume: 36.9L
Weight: 3.7kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Black, Navy

Away suitcase

(Image credit: Away)

Away The Expandable Carry On

Specifications
Price: £275
Sizes: One size, expandable
Volume: 37L
Weight: 4.21kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Black, Navy, Green, Asphalt, Red (Limited Edition)

Away suitcase

(Image credit: Away)

Away The Large Aluminium Edition

Specifications
Price: £535
Sizes: Large
Volume: 95.1L
Weight: 7.2kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Rose Gold. Silver, Onyx Black, Gold

Away suitcase

(Image credit: Away)

Away The Kids Carry On

Specifications
Price: £195
Sizes: One Size
Volume: 31L
Weight: 3kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Black, Navy, Sky, Green, Gray, White, Sand, Blush, Brick

Horizn Studios suitcase

(Image credit: Horizn Studios)

Horizn Studios H7 Check-In Luggage

Specifications
Price: £390
Sizes: Small (H5), Medium (H6), Large (H7)
Volume: 90L
Weight: 4.9kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Black, Blue, Olive, Graphite, Grey

Horizn Studios suitcase

(Image credit: Horizn Studios)

Horizn Studios M5 NASA Edition

Specifications
Price: £650
Sizes: One Size
Volume: 33L
Weight: 3.4kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: White

Horizn Studios suitcase

(Image credit: Horizn Studios)

Horizn Studios H6 Soho House Edition

Specifications
Price: £380
Sizes: One Size (M)
Volume: 65L
Weight: 3.9kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Night Blue

Away vs Horizn Studios: Where can I buy them?

Away and Horizn Studios are widely available online on both their own websites www.horizn-studios.co.uk and www.awaytravel.com. You can also purchase some of the older editions of these luggage brands on Amazon. 

Sarah-Jane Butcher
Sarah-Jane Butcher

Sarah-Jane is an experienced writer who has created reviews and buying guides for a number of publications including TechRadar, T3.com, Real Homes and TheRadar. She's a pro at finding the best products on the market and presenting them for your viewing pleasure.

