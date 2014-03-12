8 gigapixel photos that will blow your mind

Previous Next 1/8

Shanghai skyline

Shot by photographer Alfred Zhao as a side project to his professional photography, this stunning shot comprises 12,000 images, which took him three months to stitch into a 1.09TB file. Post-processing and uploading took yet another three months to complete. The image was taken from the roof of the 18-floor Chinese Academy of Science, which affords views of famous high-rises such as Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai World Financial Center and Shanghai Pearl Tower.

Shanghai Skyline Gigapixel

