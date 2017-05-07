8 gadgets you need to improve your fitness today

The summer months are the perfect time to get off your behind and give your fitness a serious kick. Whether you plan on hitting the gym, working out at home or taking up running, there’s plenty of tech to help motivate you, improve your form and maximise your hard work. Here’s eight essential gadgets to get your body moving and pulse racing today...

Fitbit Charge 2

Setting daily targets for steps, hours of exercise or calories to burn is an easy way to add accountability to your fitness regime. That’s where the Fitbit Charge 2 comes in. This GPS-equipped tracker can also detect common exercises like running or cycling, and starts logging data automatically. Built-in heart rate monitoring encourages maximum effort during workouts, while the Fitbit app can be used to analyse data and set bespoke exercise targets.

Lumo Run

There’s more to running than putting one foot in front of the other. If your form is weak you’ll take longer to achieve results, and dodgy technique could cause a nasty injury. Clip the Lumo Run to the back of your shorts, in line with your spine, and sync it with your smartphone to receive real-time feedback on form, improving everything from cadence to pelvis rotation and running velocity.

Salomon XA Pro 3D GTX

Taking your running sessions off-road is a surefire way to keep exercise interesting and to escape the bustle of the concrete jungle. Salomon’s XA Pro trail running trainers feature Wet Traction Contagrip and Gore-Tex coating to handle all terrain and conditions, and a 3D Advanced Chassis ensures optimum comfort and performance during those epic slogs off the beaten track.

Thermos Connected Hydration Bottle with Smart Lid

If you’re not drinking enough water before, during and after training, we guarantee your sessions will suck – and you’ll feel it the next day. After all, water is vital for maintaining body temperature and keeping fatigue at bay. The Thermos 24oz Connected bottle and Thermo Smart Lid app calculate your recommended water volume, track water intake and alert you when you fall behind, so you’ll never miss a drop. The Smart Lid app syncs with your Fitbit, too.

Jabra Sports Pulse

A banging playlist is the best way to power through a hellish training session. Not only do the Jabra Sports Pulse wireless earphones deliver rich bass for your tunes and clear audio on phone calls, but inner ear heart rate monitoring means you will be inspired to work at your peak. Connect to the Jabra fitness app for live coaching and to evaluate your performance after every session.

Today's best Jabra Sport Pulse deals Black Friday Sale ends in 19 hrs 55 mins 51 secs $94.70 View No price information Check Walmart Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers:

Tefal Cook4Me

A fit body starts in the kitchen, but cooking healthy, nutritionally balanced meals takes time and effort. The Tefal Cook4Me smart pressure cooker comes pre-programmed with 50 healthy, hearty and, perhaps more importantly, quick recipes, while the colour display guides you through all the prep, before it then cooks your muscle fuel to perfection.

Beast Sensor

If you want to get buff you’ll need to constantly monitor your performance, otherwise your Hugh Jackman physique will remain a dot on the horizon. Before hitting the weights rack, strap on the discrete Beast Sensor and load up the Beast app. Now, whether you’re squatting, curling or pressing, you’ll receive live feedback on power, strength and speed. The detailed stats can then be used to evaluate your performance and develop a long-term training plan.

Price: €249,00 | Buy Beast Sensor

TRX Home Gym Suspension Trainer and TRX app

Nobody really enjoys the gym. It’s expensive and can sometimes involves feelings of inadequacy – not great for self-motivation! Instead, enjoy the freedom of exercising at home or outdoors with TRX’s ready-to-go suspension training system. Hook the supplied anchors over a door or tree branch, grab hold of the straps and fire up the TRX smartphone app to access workouts ranging from core strength training to golf swing strengthening.

Price: £149 | Buy TRX Home Gym Suspension Trainer