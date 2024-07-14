5 travel hair dryers to slip into your luggage for your next holiday

There are a lot of things to consider when packing for your next holiday. Aside from all the outfits, toiletries and travel documents, electricals are always slightly trickier to take with you, especially if you’re only taking one of the best carry-on bags with you.

Arguably one of the hardest things to travel with is a hair dryer. Despite the best hair dryers being easy to store while you’re at home, they can be inconvenient to travel with, due to their size, weight and amount of valuable space they take up in your luggage. While you might think your hotel or Airbnb will have a dryer for you, it’s best to not get caught out which is why you need a travel hair dryer.

To help narrow down your options, here are five travel hair dryers that can easily slip into your suitcase for your next trip.

1. Tresemme Travel 2000 Dryer

The best travel hair dryer overall

The best travel hair dryer overall is the Tresemme Travel 2000 Dryer (£24.79). It has 2000W of power which dries hair super quickly, and has two heat and speed settings to keep things simple. Personally, I owned the Tresemme Travel 2000 Dryer for years, used it multiple times a week and never found it to be lacking – and the fact it could fold up and come with me on trips made it even better.

2. ghd Flight+ Travel Hair Dryer

The best premium travel hair dryer

Whether you’re looking for straighteners or hair spray, ghd is always a reliable brand to shop from, and its ghd Flight+ (£99) is one of the best premium travel dryers you can buy. It’s incredibly powerful and has dual voltage functionalities, while keeping your hair protected from the heat. As is expected from ghd, the ghd Flight+ has a stylish design, and is available as a gift set with a luxury travel case.

3. Remington On The Go Hair Dryer

The best cheap travel hair dryer

For something more affordable, the Remington On The Go Hair Dryer (£15.99) is good value for money. It has a foldable handle and comes with a diffuser and concentrator accessories so you can add extra volume while you style your hair on the go. It’s most recommended for people with curly hair, so if you want something cheap for your hair type while you travel, the Remington On The Go is a good choice.

4. Bellissima Italia Foldable Hair Dryer

The best stylish travel hair dryer

The Bellissima Italia Foldable Hair Dryer (£49.99) takes travelling in style to the next level. Weighing just 370g, the lightweight and compact dryer has a surprising amount of power and it comes with a concentrator nozzle. While it folds down neatly and tiny, the Bellissima Italia Foldable Hair Dryer comes with a luxury beauty bag in gold.

5. BaByliss Travel Hair Dryer

The best small travel hair dryer