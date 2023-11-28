5 feel-good movies to warm your heart this winter

We're now well into winter and the cold nights are drawing in. People are spending more and more time at home trying to feel warm and snug, and who can blame them? Finding the right movie can feel like a veritable hug that warms your heart and makes it grow three sizes, especially with the holidays coming up.

If you're feeling a bit miserable with the long dark days, here are 5 heart-warming movies to see you through, across the best streaming services. But not Christmas movies, because that's a whole different cup of tea, and I'm not ready just yet.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Stream on Amazon Prime Video

A super sweet reimagining of a Groundhog Day style timeloop. 17 year old Mark has lived the same day over and over again countless times. He knows exactly what will happen to the second, so one day, when a girl (Kathryn Newton) is out of place, what's going on?

This is a moving romcom that's simulataneously really funny and emotional. The time loop trope is well explored in cinema now and this movie wastes no time in establishing the situation and getting on with the story. Plus, it genuinely made me happy cry a bit. A rare feat these days.

Paddington

Stream on Netflix

Just looking into Paddington's eyes is uplifting enough, but when he starts talking ans Ben Whishaws voice comes out, he goes into cuteness overload. Paddington boasts a massive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and for a good reason.

One little bear's adventures in the big city are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, even if his penchant for marmalade sandwiches is a bit gross (in my opinion).

The Greatest Showman

Stream on Disney+

It's probably only just left your head, but this musical on the life P.T Barnham boasts the most incredible soundtrack. It's a feelgood story about everyone fitting in and a feast of colour that is bound to warm up even the darkest winter day. Watch with someone special and singalong for a magical evening with the greatest show on earth.



Hugh Jackman is one of those annoying people who can do everything and he's joined by big names like Zac Effron and Zendeya is this insanely catchy circus spectacular.

Adventureland

Stream on ITVX (UK) or Paramount+

One of my personal favourites that you probably haven't seen, Adventureland is a surprisingly touching movie that tells a coming of age love story in 80s America. Set at an amusement park, we follow awkward teenager James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) as he falls for co-worker Em (a fantastic Kristen Stewart).



This is a brilliant film that makes me nostalgic for a time when I wasn't even alive, and it's elevated by a superb supporting cast including Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader. Please trust me and watch.

Big

Disney+

This 1988 film cemented Tom Hanks as one of the biggest stars in the world, and it makes sense. He has an incredible sense of wonder for the world as a young boy who's wish to grow up comes true.

The giant piano sequence alone is enough to melt the coldest heart but the whole thing will have even the most mature adult thinking about their youth with real nostalgia. The moral of the story? Don't be in a rush to grow up.