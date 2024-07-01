5 expert tips that will help you recover quickly from a festival

If you're like me, your social media was probably packed with videos from Glastonbury over the weekend. It seemed like an incredible few days of good weather and even better music – no, I promise I'm not jealous.

However, after such an exhilarating weekend, many festival goers will be facing the challenge of recovering from a hangover or extreme fatigue. If this sounds familiar, don't panic. We've spoken to the wellness experts at Provacan who compiled their expert advice on how to bounce back quickly and effectively so you can return to your routine feeling refreshed and revitalised.

1. Rehydrate

After a few days of dancing and drinking, your body is likely dehydrated. Start rehydrating with plenty of water, and include drinks rich in electrolytes such as sports drinks or coconut water to replenish lost fluids and minerals.

Rehydration is key to recovery as it helps flush out toxins, reduce headaches and improve overall bodily functions. Check out the 5 most (and 5 least) hydrating drinks for more information on this.

2. Enjoy a balanced breakfast

A full English breakfast might be tempting if you're feeling a little foggy, but try to opt for a balanced meal with fruits, eggs, whole grains and greens. Foods rich in potassium and vitamin C can be particularly beneficial.

Nutritious food helps your body recover faster by providing essential nutrients that support energy levels and detoxification processes.

3. Get plenty of rest

If you didn't check out our 7 tips for sleeping at a festival before you went, your sleep schedule will be all over the place. It's therefore important to make rest a priority, especially if you're feeling fatigued. Aim for at least eight hours of sleep and take short naps if needed to help your body recover.

Rest is essential for recovery as it allows your body to repair and restore itself, which is particularly important after intense activity and sleep deprivation.

4. Engage in gentle exercise

You might roll your eyes at this one but engaging in gentle physical activities is a great way to recover after a festival. Activities such as stretching, yoga or a light walk will help improve circulation and reduce muscle stiffness.

Gentle movement also enhances blood flow and reduced muscle tension, which helps in speeding up the recovery process altogether.

5. Try a cold shower

You could also try recreating the effects of an ice plunge with a cold shower for 1-2 minutes. This will help reduce inflammation, boost circulation and wake you up after a tiring weekend.

Like an ice plunge, a cold shower can invigorate your senses, reduce muscle soreness and help you feel more alert. The sudden temperature change stimulates blood flow and reduces inflammation, aiding a quicker recovery.