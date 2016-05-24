16 worst video game accessories of all time

Previous Next 1/16

Kid Icarus: Uprising 3DS stand

Kid Icarus: Uprising was one of the first titles on the Nintendo 3DS to be considered a system seller, with T3 dishing out a max score five-star review and concluding that "gaming doesn't get much better than Kid Icarus: Uprising." Unfortunately however, it was a shame the same couldn't be said for the stand accessory that came with the game.

The Kid Icarus stand was supposed to make the Nintendo 3DS circle pad easier to use with the stylus, which was an important aspect of controlling the action in-game. But the styling of the stand was so uninspiring and the build quality - which was plastic, light and tacky - so poor that despite actually doing what it said it would do on the box, the peripheral soon gained an international reputation as being one of the ugliest, tackiest and niche-use peripherals ever made.

