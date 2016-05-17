10 most popular video games that got smashed with the banhammer

Previous Next 2/10

Carmageddon

Country that banned it: UK

Although running virtual people over for points is now something of a mythical cliché in modern games, it was very much a part of 1997 classic Carmageddon. Indeed, you could even complete each level not by racing the other drivers but by simply crushing each and every inhabitant against your spiked bumper.

The BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) - which for some reason was also responsible for classifying video games, despite none of the panel having ANY experience of the medium - took exception to this, refusing to certify the game at all unless all blood and gore was removed.

The game was then released, however was done so with all the blood replaced either with green ooze (to signify that the things you were running over were zombies and not real people) or oil (to represent robots). Naturally, an unofficial patch was immedietely released to re-insert the blood and gore.

Finally, after 10 months of appeals from Carmageddon's developer, Stainless Games, the original version of the game was certified by the BBFC.

To date the Carmageddon series has sold more than two million copies.

Price:£5.99|Buy Carmageddon