Want more like The Boys? Amazon's other huge superhero show gets S3 trailer

Amazon has been making a big business out of superhero satires in the last few years, headlined by its super-popular, super-violent show The Boys, which recently finished its fourth season, with a fifth on the way. Ploughing a similar trough in animated style, meanwhile, has been Invincible.
Now that show is also confirmed to be getting another season, a third outing that will debut on 6 February 2025, as detailed by a sarcastic new teaser trailer. It features Invincible's main character Mark being informed in no uncertain terms that he's being brought back in for more work.
Amusingly, the trailer also makes repeated references to a scheduling mis-step that loads of people complained about for Season 2 - a huge mid-season break that felt almost never-ending. While it might have been arranged due to production delays, it meant that the season felt pretty disjointed if you were trying to watch it as it came out.
Now, we've already got confirmation that Season 3 will air without a mid-season break. It's laid out in the final details at the end of the teaser, but even joked about by the characters talking about a months-long break that Mark supposedly took in the show.
Of course, this leaves the question of what we'll actually see happen in the third season when it starts early next year. Mark's battle to come to terms with his violent family and the unreal powers that he's been granted is likely to continue, for one.
Omni-man's bloody path won't get any purer either, we'd assume, as his Homelander-esque thirst for glory pushes him to more and more depraved and senseless acts. What we won't know until we get a longer trailer is whether there will be new characters for him and Mark to bounce off (and indeed fight), or an interesting new direction for the story to take.
It might be too long until we do get a fuller trailer, though - the final splash screen even jokes: "Where's the official trailer, William?" Still, with a February release date that still might mean waiting until some time in December.
Until then, you've potentially got a lot of The Boys to watch if you've never seen it, since Prime Video looks like the best streaming service out there for fans of darker takes on superhero life.
