Spielberg classic to return as sequel – over 40 years after landmark original
Yes, The Goonies is to return
Last weekend, whilst browsing through the best streaming services' new shows and movies to watch, I also stumbled upon a Variety article that really made my day. That's because Steven Spielberg is set to don his producer hat once more for a 1980s classic that's set to return as a future sequel.
The Goonies was released in 1985, so a full 40 years ago, and is an undeniable classic – and fans agree, with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score showing how loved the movie remains. After being remastered as a 4K Blu-ray five years ago in 2021, there have been rumours aplenty about a Goonies 2 in the future. Well, now it's official.
Warner Bros. is controlling the project, with Amblin Entertainment on the production side, including Spielberg, but also Chris Columbus – who penned the original The Goonies script – on writing duties. That's a full house for the sequel project, then, which likely spells positive things for the forthcoming movie. There's no director attached at this stage, but surely many big names will be scrambling for the job.
The Goonies is one of my favourite Spielberg 1980s classics – and there are a lot, including a trio of Indiana Jones movie and E.T. The Extra Terrestrial – that reminds me of my childhood. It's a landmark movie, one that blurs the lines between who a 'kids movie' can be aimed at – and it continues to live on to this day.
I often think without The Goonies there would be no Stranger Things – not a direct comparison, but even Spielberg's production credits in the 80s spanned Gremlins and Poltergeist, contently jumping between comedy, drama and horror – and many other shows besides.
Classic movies are having their moment in the sun with various successful revivals showing what success can be had – the recent spate of Ghostbusters movies being an obvious champion. I really enjoyed those, and with many of the original The Goonies team on board for the sequel, I have high hopes for the new movie – whenever that will be!
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
